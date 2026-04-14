'Masters of the Universe' Movie Reveals Skeletor Popcorn Buckets (Exclusive)

Masters of the Universe's popcorn buckets have finally been revealed, and they are truly incredible, especially for fans of Jared Leto's villain, Skeletor. Whether it's The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's lovable Yoshi container, Scream 7's Ghostface bust bucket, or even Stranger Things' screaming Demogorgon collectible, the world of popcorn buckets is only getting more impressive.

The Direct exclusively captured several key items from Masters of the Universe's popcorn bucket and collectible cup collection, which were on display at this year's CinemaCon. The concession selection is headlined by a popcorn bucket featuring the terrifying skull, red eyes, and black hood of Jared Leto's Skeletor, with a top that pops open to hold your choice of delicious kernels.

The Direct

Moviegoers can also pick up a kernel-filled recreation of Castle Grayskull, Eternia's iconic fantasy fortress that Skeletor relentlessly looks to conquer in the franchise. One of Grayskull's turrets is even complete with a drink holder and straw popping out of the top, allowing for convenient snacking and sipping.

The Direct

Masters of the Universe is coming to play with a selection of unique cups and drink toppers to represent He-Man, Skeletor, and even Castle Grayskull.

The Direct

Those looking to wield He-Man's Power Sword during their screening of the blockbuster adaptation can do so with a collectible drink holder. The sword can be unscrewed at the hilt to fill with 44 oz. while the pommel can also be removed to reveal a straw for easy, convenient consumption.

The Direct

Another one of Masters of the Universe's grand popcorn buckets sees He-Man approaching Skeletor on his Snake Mountain Throne. The stairway is lined top to bottom with light-up flames, with a popcorn compartment on the back.

The Direct

Fantasy creature lovers may wish to enjoy Masters of the Universe with the Battle Cat popcorn bucket, allowing moviegoers to store their kernels inside of He-Man's huge, armored tiger that he famously rides into combat.

The Direct

Typically, these collectible popcorn buckets and cups are distributed as exclusives among the theater chains, with AMC, Cinemark, and Regal Cinemas each likely to end up with their own, distinct Masters of the Universe offerings.

As concerns rise that Masters of the Universe is destined to be one of 2026's tragic flops, especially given its hefty $200 million reported budget, perhaps such a unique popcorn bucket offering will be enough to attract more moviegoers.

Masters of the Universe is coming to theaters on June 5 from Bumblebee director Travis Knight in only his second live-action directorial venture. The Masters of the Universe adaptation has a stacked cast of 17 main actors, including Nicholas Galitzine's He-Man, Jared Leto's Skeletor, Idris Elba's Man-At-Arms, Camila Mendes' Teela, Alison Brie's Evil-Lyn, and many more.

The flick will see Galitzine's Prince Adam led back to Eternia by the Sword of Power to free it from Skeletor's rule and assume his destiny as the heroic He-Man. In many ways, Masters of the Universe is one of the most exciting comic book movies of the year, making its blockbuster-worthy merch line rather fitting.