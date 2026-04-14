Mortal Kombat 2 Movie Reveals Official Popcorn Buckets With Shao Kahn Mask (Photos)

Mortal Kombat 2 is putting Shao Khan at the center of its popcorn bucket selection. The Mortal Kombat franchise will expand further this year after a dozen mainline games, this time continuing the big-screen tale that began in 2021. Warner Bros. is expected to highlight Mortal Kombat 2 as part of its CinemaCon panel as it edges closer to its Friday, May 8, release, five years after the last movie. The champions of Earthrealm will enter a high-stakes tournament against the forces of the dark Outworld, ruled over by the franchise's main antagonist, Shao Khan.

The Direct captured exclusive new looks at Mortal Kombat 2's concession merch line at CinemaCon, where several key items from the range were on display. The star of the show is the "I Am Shao Khan" helmet, which has already been confirmed for sale at Cinemark, AMC Theaters, and Regal.

The Direct

Mortal Kombat 2's popcorn bucket is dedicated to the movie's villain, Shao Khan, the Emperor of Outworld and a brutal tyrant aiming to take control of Earthrealm. For this year's Warner Bros. blockbuster, Shao Kahn's samurai skeleton mask will be worn by 6'8" British bodybuilder and F9: The Fast Saga actor Martyn Ford.

The Direct

Mortal Kombat may have evolved into a modern gaming franchise on high-tech consoles and is now taking the big screen by storm, but its roots lie in the coin-operated arcade machine developed in 1992 as a rival to Street Fighter II.

One of Mortal Kombat 2's popcorn buckets is celebrating those roots with a green and black arcade machine, dubbed the "Test Your Might Tin," that will be featured on the concession stands at AMC Theaters and Cinemark.

The Direct

Behind Mortal Kombat 2's dragon-wrapped cup, fans can glimpse the Hollywood-inspired clapper bucket that celebrates Karl Urban's Johnny Cage, the franchise's newest addition, who is both an actor and martial artist. The clapper is inscribed with "To my biggest fan, Cage" and opens at the top to fill with kernels.

The clapper is capable of holding an XL popcorn serving and will seemingly only be up for purchase at Cinemark, where it will also be available as part of a souvenir cup combo with a 44-oz. drink.

The Direct

The dragon-wrapped Grippr cup lights up an emerald green and comes with a topper that perfectly encapsulates the brutal death-match nature of Mortal Kombat, featuring Karl Urban's Johnny Cage and Adeline Rudolph's Kitana

The Direct

Cinemark and Regal have confirmed they will offer a green-tinted popcorn bucket marked with a black dragon silhouette, representing the Mortal Kombat logo.

The Direct

Mortal Kombat 2 is one of the biggest video game movies on the horizon, ahead of Sonic the Hedgehog 4 and after The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. After a fun-loving trip through the Mushroom Kingdom and into space, fans are in for a brutal, gore-heavy, R-rated epic, fronted by the introductions of Johnny Cage and Shao Khan.

Mortal Kombat 2 wasn't the only movie merch on display at CinemaCon, as The Direct also got an exclusive up-close look at Masters of the Universe's stunning popcorn buckets, which will celebrate Skeleton and He-Man's Power Sword.