Every Video Game Movie Releasing Before Sonic The Hedgehog 4

The Sonic 4 movie is still over a year away, but worry not, as there are several other big-name video game movies set to hit theaters before then. Paramount Pictures and SEGA's fourth Sonic the Hedgehog film is hotly anticipated among fans, as the super-speeding blockbuster finally introduces Sonic game staples Amy Rose and Metal Sonic.

The new movie is just the latest in a new wave of video game adaptations made for the big screen. Whereas game-based blockbusters were once few and far between, they have now become one of the predominant genres in major Hollywood movie-making.

Sonic 4, which is once again set to be directed by franchise veteran Jeff Fowler, is scheduled for release in theaters on March 19, 2027, with casting ongoing for its new roles (read more about the Sonic 4 movie casting here).

Every Video Game Movie Coming Before Sonic the Hedgehog 4

Return to Silent Hill

Iconic Events Releasing

Konami's uber-popular survival horror staple, Silent Hill, is finally set to return to the silver screen early next year. Return to Silent Hill marks the third movie based on Keiichiro Toyama's beloved game franchise of the same name, this time taking a page out of one of the series' most acclaimed outings.

Return will loosely adapt the events of Silent Hill 2, which received a much-celebrated remake on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S last year. This follows main character James as he is drawn back to the sleepy coastal town of Silent Hill following the death of his wife.

Return to Silent Hill is set to release in theaters on January 23, 2026, and stars Jeremy Irvine and Hannah Emily Anderson.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Illumination Entertainment

After making over $1 billion with its first movie back in 2023, the Super Mario Bros. franchise heads to theaters once again next April. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie comes from Universal's Illumination Entertainment and video game giant Nintendo.

The 2026 sequel will once again focus on Chris Pratt's Mario, Charlie Day's Luigi, and Anya Taylor-Joy's Princess Peach, as they protect the citizens of the Mushroom Kingdom. However, this time around, they are thrust to the stars after the emergence of a mysterious new ally, Rosalina (Brie Larson), and the son of Jack Black's Bowser, Bowser Jr. (Benny Safdie).

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is expected to be one of the biggest box office draws of 2026, triple-jumping its way onto the big screen starting on April 4, 2026.

Mortal Kombat 2

Warner Bros. Pictures

Not too long after Illumination's animated Mario sequel, another video game movie follow-up will hit the screen, although this one comes a little more blood-soaked. Mortal Kombat 2 is another live-action film adaptation of the long-running fighting game series from NetherRealm.

Following up on the story of the 2021 movie, MK2 will center on a new main character, Johnny Cage (played by Karl Urban), a wisecracking movie star from Earth who is forced into an interdimensional fighting tournament to save his very reality.

Originally planned for release this past fall, Mortal Kombat 2 was then rescheduled for next year, with a new release date of May 8, 2026.

Resident Evil

Capcom

We are about to enter the auteur era of the video game movie wave, and it will kick off with next year's Resident Evil film. The new movie based on Capcom's series of survival horror games comes from Barbarian and Weapons director Zach Cregger, aka one of the hottest names in modern horror.

The new RE film will tell an original story set in the world of the games, following a medical courier played by Austin Abrams, who gets a little more than he bargained for on one particularly prickly delivery.

Despite not being directly based on one of the games in the series, Cregger has remained clear that it will maintain the core feeling of Resident Evil. Resident Evil comes to theaters on September 18, 2026.

Street Fighter

Legendary Pictures

For nearly three decades, Street Fighter fans have been begging for a movie based on the fighting game franchise that they can get excited about. After a series of ill-fated films in the 1990s and one gritty, and slightly problematic blockbuster entry in 2009, 2026's Street Fighter looks like it might be it.

Adapting the world and characters of the video game franchise that popularized fighting games around the world, Street Fighter will follow several colorful master martial artists as they compete to become the best in the world.

The upcoming film, due out on October 16, 2026, will seemingly be a clever, unique take on the franchise coming from Kitao Sakurai, an alum of The Eric Andre Show (a series known for its subversive comedy).

The Angry Birds Movie 3

Paramount Pictures

The last video game movie set for release before Sonic 4 is based on one of the best-selling mobile games of all time. The Angry Birds movie franchise returns in 2026, with a third animated adventure centered on Jason Sudeikis' Red.

The Angry Birds Movie 3 is due to hit theater screens on December 23, 2026, ending next year's jam-packed slate of video game adaptations.

Plot specifics for the next Angry Birds movie have not yet been disclosed, but it has been announced that big-name talents like Emma Myers, Keke Palmer, Lily James, and Tim Robinson will lend their vocal talents to the high-flying threequel.