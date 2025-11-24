Sonic 4's Amy Rose Casting Plan Will Steal One Thing From The Mario Movie Franchise

According to a new report, Sonic 4 is set to crib one thing from the Mario Movie franchise in casting its next major hero, Amy Rose. Amy was teased at the end of the last Sonic the Hedgehog movie, arriving on the scene alongside the villainous Metal Sonic. However, the hammer-wielding hedgehog debuted without a voice actor attached, making her one of the biggest blanks that will need filling for the super-speed blockbuster.

No official word on who will voice Amy Rose has been made public as of yet, but there have been a few hints at where Paramount Pictures and Sonic creators SEGA will go with the role. Previously, it had been noted that Paramount was looking for an A-list actress to bring the beloved video game character to life, but no names had been attached.

Insider Daniel Richtman has changed that conversation with her latest viral scoop. Rictman shared the information on his personal Patreon page, revealing that Paramount is specifically eyeing an Anya Taylor-Joy type for Amy Rose in Sonic the Hedgehog 4:

"I hear Anya Taylor-Joy is the type they want for Amy."

The mention of Taylor-Joy in connection with the Sonic franchise raised some eyebrows thanks to her involvement in another major video game movie franchise, one which features Sonic's longtime real-life rival. The 29-year-old actress plays Princess Peach in the Super Mario Bros. Movie franchise, set to reappear as the character in next year's Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

While Richtman explicitly noted that the studio is looking for an 'Anya Taylor-Joy-type' and not the Peach voice actress herself, it is noteworthy that Paramount and SEGA are looking to go a similar direction to Universal and Nintendo with their new leading lady.

Taylor-Joy made waves with her performance as Peach in The Super Mario Bros. Movie back in 2023, as she threw aside the damsel in distress routine most fans know the character for and brought forth a badass ally to Mario rather than an object to be saved (like in many of the games).

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 races into theaters on March 19, 2027. The new entry into the hit series of video game adaptations will reportedly see Ben Schwartz's Blue Blur take on a new threat, known as Metal Sonic, in a battle spanning time. Franchise director Jeff Fowler returns to oversee the film, with Schwartz, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, and Idris Elba returning to play the trio of Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles.

What To Expect From Amy Rose in Sonic the Hedgehog 4

Paramount

Amy Rose's appearance in Sonic 4 is going to be a big deal for Sonic fans. After the likes of Tails, Knuckles, and Shadow had slowly made their way into the franchise with each successive entry, Amy was one of the few big-name Sonic characters still waiting on the sidelines (although there are still a few fan-favorites who have not gotten their time).

Amy is a colorful companion to Sonic and his crew, bringing a light and bright feeling to the team in the continued battle against the villainous Doctor Robonik. However, just because she may look like the friendliest of the bunch, Amy should not be trifled with.

She is fearsome on the battlefield, wielding her giant yellow hammer to crush unsuspecting foes. Fans got a taste of this during Sonic the Hedgehog 3's post-credits scene, in which she saved the Blue Blur from an army of Metal Sonics, dispelling them with ease.

Illumination Entetainment

Much like The Mario Movie did with Peach, one can suspect that Sonic 4 will do the same with Amy Rose. Over the years, Amy has been given more agency in the games, turning her from a damsel in distress to a full-fledged member of Team Sonic.

Her appearance in Paramount's upcoming fourth Sonic movie will seemingly reflect this, making her a skilled warrior in the same way that The Super Mario Bros. Movie did with Anya Taylor-Joy's take on Princess Peach.

So, it would make sense that Paramount and SEGA are looking for their own Anya Taylor-Joy to bring the character to life in Sonic 4, even if it turns out to be Taylor-Joy herself.