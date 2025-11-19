Paramount Has 1 Big Requirement for Sonic 4's Amy Actress (Report)

According to a new report, Paramount Pictures has one big requirement for Sonic 4's Amy actress. Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will finally introduce fans to the big screen version of Sonic character Amy Rose, the pink-quilled, hammer-wielding hedgehog from SEGA's series of hit platformers. Amy was first teased at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, popping up in an epic post-credit stinger alongside another newcomer set for the 2027 Sonic sequel, Metal Sonic.

Insider Daniel Richtman shared some new information regarding Amy Rose's Sonic 4 appearance, revealing one thing that Paramount is prioritizing in casting the new Sonic Movie characters. In a new post on X, Richtman wrote that the studio wants an A-list actress to voice Amy.

He did not specify any potential candidates for the casting; however, whoever it is will seemingly meet some level of recognizability set by Paramount.

Paramount and SEGA have followed a similar strategy in casting their other Sonic Movie characters to this point, with the likes of Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba being brought in to play Sonic's friends Shadow and Knuckles, respectively.

It was unclear whether Paramount would follow the same route with Amy, as the movie's portrayal of Sonic's handyman fox friend, Tails, was voiced by the actress from the games, Colleen O'Shaughnessey.

To date, three English voice actors have brought Amy Rose to life in her various appearances in the games and TV shows: Cindy Robinson, Lisa Ortiz, and Shannon Chan-Kent. Given this new report, one can assume someone new will come in to play the character for the movies.

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is set to race into theaters on March 19, 2027. The new movie from Paramount Pictures and SEGA will see franchise filmmaker Jeff Fowler return to the directing chair with star Ben Schwartz back as the titular Sonic the Hedgehog.

Who Could Play Amy Rose in Sonic 4?

Paramount Pictures

With this distinction now established, fans can begin to make their picks for who could play Amy Rose in Sonic 4. No official casting information has been made public for the film, but knowing at least where Paramount is aiming in its search for the character may help predict where the movie will go with the character.

To date, a few names thrown around in the Amy conversation have been Alison Brie, Kristen Bell, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Margot Robbie. Each of these seems to fit the A-list billing that Paramount is looking for, and would do a bang-up job if given the opportunity.

Sadly, this likely eliminates some popular fan-casts from consideration for the Sonic 4 role. People like Jenny Slate or the original Amy Rose voice actors from her various Sonic franchise appearances are unlikely to have the A-list branding that Paramount is looking for.

Given this mention of an A-list casting for the role, it could also suggest just how big a part she will play in the upcoming film.

There have been rumors that Sonic 4 will adapt the events of the beloved Sonic CD game. In this story, Amy is used as a damsel in distress for Sonic to save in a quest across time. However, if the studio is casting a big name, it may want her to be a co-lead alongside Sonic in the 2027 movie, changing the Sonic CD ever so slightly.