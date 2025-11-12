Watch: Resident Evil Movie Scary Set Video Shows Zombies Taking Over Raccoon City

Fans got a scary first look at the upcoming Resident Evil movie, thanks to a new set video featuring zombies taking over Raccoon City. In 2026, Weapons director Zach Cregger will put his stamp on Capcom's iconic horror video game franchise, with a brand-new, revitalized vision for the Resident Evil film series. This new movie is set to get back to the IP's survival horror roots, with a bone-chilling original story, set in the world of the games.

A sneak peek at the movie's terrifying tale has made its way online, showing Cregger's vision for the new film in a zombie-infested Raccoon City. The video in question appeared on TikTok, showing a horde of infected chasing after a young woman in the snow-covered streets of the iconic video game locale.

It is unclear who this female character is from the video, but, given her dark hair and overall styling, some have speculated that she could secretly be series mainstay Claire Redfield.

Resident Evil comes to theaters on September 18, 2026. The new film from Barbarian and Weapons filmmaker Zach Cregger is said to be an original story set in the world of Capcom's beloved horror video game series. It follows Austin Abrams' Bryan, a medical courier, who gets more than he bargained for during a late-night delivery gone wrong.

Abrams will be joined by Paul Walter Hauser, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and Johnno Wilson on the movie's star-studded cast.

What To Expect In Zach Cregger's Resident Evil Movie

Capcom

After wowing audiences with two of the best-reviewed horror movies of the last few years, fans are eager to see what Zach Cregger will bring to the world of Resident Evil in his new movie.

The Resident Evil movies to this point have largely shied away from the franchise's survival horror roots, resulting in typically action-packed over-the-top sci-fi spectacle rather than the spine-tingling, scare-filled fare the series is known for.

Cregger has said he is a massive fan of the RE games and will bring the feel of those original titles to his movie. In an issue of SFX Magazine, the Weapons filmmaker revealed that he is "trying to tell a story that just feels authentic to the experience you get when you play the games," and that it will remain faithful to the franchise lore despite not being based on any particular Resident Evil title.

This means that fans can expect the zombies seen in this new set video from the making of the movie to be some of the franchise's iconic T-virus-infected, rather than the traditional clamoring undead.

So, sure, some of them may look and move in the stumbling, fumbling nature a traditional zombie is known for, but it also opens the door for other mutated monstrosities to pop up as well.