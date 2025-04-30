Weapons Movie: 7 Spoilers Secretly Revealed In New Trailer

The first trailer for Zach Cregger's Weapons movie secretly revealed some major spoilers. Cregger's follow-up to the critically acclaimed Barbarian stars Julia Garner, Benedict Wong, and Josh Brolin. It takes a stab at the all-too-real threat of child abductions, doing it with what seems to be a horrific supernatural twist.

The Weapons trailer debuted online on Wednesday, April 29, showing off a chilling tale of a class of elementary school students who mysteriously go missing. Much of the movie has been kept under wraps, and any significant spoilers have been kept behind closed doors.

This relative lack of information heading into release was an effective strategy for the director's last film, Barbarian, which featured one of the biggest twists in its release year, with the upcoming film going for yet another big bang in theaters.

Weapons comes to theaters on August 8, 2025, coming several months before the movie's original 2026 date. Inspired by a personal experience of director Zach Cregger (read more about Weapons' true story inspirations here), the new horror epic stars Julia Garner as an elementary school teacher whose class goes missing all in one day.

This causes panic among the parents of the film's small American town (including Josh Brolin's Archer Graff), who immediately point fingers at who/what could be behind their children's disappearance.

Every Key Spoiler from the 2025 Weapons Movie Trailer

The Teacher Chase

One of the most haunting images from the Weapons trailer sees Julia Garner's Justine Gandy being chased by the children whose disappearance is at the heart of the movie's spine-chilling plot.

This moment (seen at 1:27) seems to spoil that perhaps the children were possessed by some sinister force and go after adults like Garner's Elementary School teacher. Or, it could potentially be a dream sequence, with the weight of the missing kids weighing heavily on Ms. Gandy's conscience.

A Moody Blood Ritual

One of the most obvious nods to a potential supernatural or demonic presence prominently featured in the film came at the 1:35 mark of the new trailer. This shows Garner's character being gripped by several blood-covered hands.

She can be seen screaming and being pulled toward the ground in what looks to be a demon-exorcising blood ritual. Perhaps Garner's character's involvement in the missing kids causes some to think she may be linked to the devil, forcing her into a full-on exorcism.

Josh Brolin Gets Into a Fight

Josh Brolin (who fans may recognize from his work as the MCU's Thanos) is set to get his teeth kicked in at some point in Weapons, as teased in the new trailer. His Archer Graff character can be seen several times throughout the first look getting thrown around and beaten to the ground.

It is unclear who is the one throwing the punches, but whoever it is looks to have power behind them to knock someone as big and brooding as Brolin on his feet. This could again tease supernatural elements being present in the movie despite one not having been announced as of yet.

The Secret Ceremony By Candlelight

Weapons' blood ritual does not look like it will be the only secret bit of demonic decorum in the film. Later in the trailer, a moment featuring a spark-spewing ceremony in a kitchen can be seen with a small child looking on from across the room.

This bizarre moment is both terrifying and confusing, with its purpose not entirely clear in the short split-second clip. Whatever it means, it looks like those partaking are trying to keep it secret, covering the windows around them with newspaper to deter onlookers.

An Apparent Possession

If Weapons is simply a missing child movie like the studio has been setting it up to be, then why would a straight-up possession appear in the trailer? The apparent possession can be seen at the 1:40 mark of the first trailer, showing a young woman quickly stabbing her cheeks with no meaningful reaction.

Of course, there is the chance that the person doing the slicing and dicing could be of the right mind, but given the fierce nature of the slicing motion and lack of showing any noticeable signs of pain, one can assume she has been possessed.

Julia Garner's Character Gets Back-Stabbed

Early in the trailer, it is clear that Benedict Wong's principal, Andrew, will be on Julia Garner's side, at least for some of the movie. After her class goes missing, Garner's Ms. Gandy immediately becomes prime suspect number one.

Her employer (Wong's character) can be seen saying he will go to bat for Garner's elementary school, but that only lasts so long. Later in the trailer, Andrew turns on Ms. Gandy, attacking her in what looks like could have been another moment of demonic possession.

One Child Remains

The last big spoiler revealed by the new Weapons trailer is the fact that one child will mysteriously not get swept up in the movie's central disappearing kids plot. According to the movie's official plot, "all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night:"

"When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance."

The trailer shows a single child in terrifying makeup sitting in class with his eyes wide. This could potentially hint that the one remaining child is the key to the rest of his class going missing.

Watch the full Weapons trailer below:

