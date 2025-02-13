New 'The Mummy' Movie: All Confirmed Details In 2025

A new The Mummy movie is coming, ready to scare a whole new generation of moviegoers.

The next entry into the long-running action horror franchise has been confirmed to be in the works, marking the first film to feature the beloved movie monster since 2017's oft-maligned Tom Cruise-led The Mummy.

Over the years, the Universal movie franchise has spawned 15 total mainline movies, centered around a group of archeologists getting more than they bargained for and unearthing the dead spirit of an ancient (usually Egyptian) king.

4 Things We Know About the Next Mummy Movie

The Mummy

The Next Mummy Film Will Release Next Year

After nearly a decade since the last Mummy movie, a new film is in the works and will be released next year (per Deadline).

The next Mummy film is due out on April 17, 2026, coming as a joint venture focused venture from New Line, Atomic Monster, and purveyors of all things terrifying Blumhouse (who will make headlines this year with the upcoming FNAF 2 film).

The movie is simply titled The Mummy and is being branded as leaning harder into the franchise's horror origins than some of its more recent entries like Brendan Fraser's Mummy trilogy and Tom Cruise's The Mummy.

Evil Dead Rise's Lee Cronin Will Write and Direct

2026's The Mummy movie will feature the talents of one of the brightest rising stars working in horror, Lee Cronin, who is set to write and direct the project (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Cronin previously wowed audiences with his take on the Evil Dead franchise, Evil Dead Rise, being commended for his ability to balance honoring the fan-favorite series' legacy with ushering it into a new generation.

This will mark Cronin's third directorial effort, following the aforementioned Evil Dead movie and his debut, The Hole in the Ground.

James Wan Is Producing the Movie

Another big name in horror who has attached himself to The Mummy is James Wan. Wan is producing the film by way of his production company, Atomic Monster.

Wan is renowned in horror circles, having directed mega-hits of the genre like the first few Saw films as well as the Insidious franchise. He also notably brought the Aquaman films to the big screen for Warner Bros.—a franchise he has said he would be open to returning to.

Wan is joined by horror icon Jason Blum (the founder of Blumhouse) as producer on the film, making it a veritable who's who of horror movie royalty.

Plot Details Have Been Kept to a Minimum

Plot specifics for The Mummy are still being kept under wraps, but there have been a few small nuggets regarding the movie that have made their way out.

2026's The Mummy is likely to be the scariest film in the franchise to date. In the film's official announcement, it was described as a horror reimagining of the classic Mummy story with horror stalwarts Blumhouse and James Wan on board as well as one of the biggest up-and-comers of the genre Lee Cronin set to direct.

Cronin teased the plot of the upcoming movie in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, saying he is "digging deep into the earth to raise something very ancient and very frightening:"

"This will be unlike any 'Mummy' movie you ever laid eyeballs on before. I’m digging deep into the earth to raise something very ancient and very frightening."

This horror movie branding was further bolstered in the official Instagram announcement of the film, writing in its caption, "Something terrifying will be unleashed in 2026.

Fans can likely expect a familiar Mummy tale of archeologists accidentally unearthing an ancient undead horror, but where some of the other films in the series have leaned more into pulp adventure, it will go full scare-fest.

The Mummy is set for release on April 17, 2026.