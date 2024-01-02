Will Aquaman 3 Happen? Director Responds to Sequel Return Prospects

According to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan, Aquaman 3 could still happen given a few specific conditions.

Warner Bros. marketed Aquaman 2 as the final movie in the DCEU's 10-year run, making it a question whether Wan would get to continue his work with Aquaman 3 in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU.

After Gunn announced his rebooted slate, star Jason Momoa offered his comments on the tone of a potential Aquaman 3, saying "I highly doubt it. I'm too dramatic" when asked if that film would be a lighthearted follow-up to his latest film.

James Wan's Conditions for Aquaman 3

DC

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan noted that he would be open to returning for Aquaman 3 as long as one big condition is met.

Speaking with Empire Magazine, Wan explained he would be open to doing another Aquaman film if he "got the same freedom [he's] had on these first two," although he's not sure where the franchise is going from here:

"I haven’t directed a third movie [in a series] before, so I’d be open to doing another ['Aquaman'] if I got the same freedom I’ve had on these first two,” he says. “I’m not sure what direction [Gunn and Safran] are going in, though, so who knows? I’ve learned to never say never.”

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn previously mentioned, "Some actors will be playing characters" they've played in previous DC stories, although he confirmed that the new canon story will start with Creature Commandos and Superman: Legacy with no mention of Aquaman going forward:

"And, yes, some actors will be playing characters they’ve played in other stories & some plot points might be consistent with plot points from the dozens of films, shows & animated projects that have come from DC in the past. But nothing is canon until 'CC' and 'Legacy.'"

Will Aquaman 3 Happen in the New DCU?

For the time being, the odds of Aquaman 3 happening in the new DC Universe are slim to none, especially with no signs pointing to when Aquaman will debut in the new cinematic universe.

There have also been rumors hinting that Jason Momoa is set to play the new DCU's take on Lobo, which could prevent him from playing the King of Atlantis moving forward should those rumors prove to be true.

Should Aquaman 3 become a reality, it would most likely join the growing group of new projects coming in the Elseworlds slate being developed under Gunn and Safran's watch.

And with close to a dozen projects still left to be announced for Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, it seems as though Aquaman won't be too far away from being reintroduced as the DC story is reborn.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now playing in theaters.