Speculation is rising about Timothee Chalamet starring in Aquaman 3, leaving fans wondering whether the supposed movie is real or fake.

Timothee Chalamet Shown in Aquaman 3 Trailer

A new 83-second trailer from KH Studio teased the release of Warner Bros. and DC Studios' Aquaman 3, featuring Oscar-nominee Timothee Chalamet in the footage.

Chalamet seems to either be playing a new enemy for Jason Momoa's Aquaman or a sidekick such as Garth or Tempest, challenging his reign as king.

This trailer is verifiably fake. It utilizes footage from Momoa's past performances in Justice League, Zack Snyder's Justice League, Aquaman, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom to insinuate a new movie is being released.

It also comes from a channel known for creating trailers for fake or hypothetical movies, which are never officially confirmed for development or release.

Will There Be an Aquaman 3?

Due to the change in leadership at Warner Bros. from Zack Snyder to new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, Aquaman's future on the big screen remains a mystery.

Most recently, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom closed out the Snyder Era of DC storytelling to disappointing results, marking the final film in the old DCEU before Gunn's new story debuts.

Out of the core Justice League characters, Gunn only has solo projects set in the new DCU for Superman (Superman), Batman (The Brave and the Bold), Supergirl (Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow), and Green Lantern (Lanterns). This leaves heroes like the Flash, Cyborg, and Aquaman waiting in the wings.

Gunn confirmed that fans only know about "less than half" of the slate coming in Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, meaning Aquaman could already be on the table behind the scenes for development.

While Aquaman 3 will not happen as the fake trailer implied, it would be a shock if the King of Atlantis did not play a role in Gunn's developing saga.

