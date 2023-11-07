New Photos Reveal the DCEU's Final Justice League Crossover Before DC Reboot

Ahead of the end of the DCEU, members of the SnyderVerse Justice League teamed up in a new crossover for what might be one last ride.

With James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU reboot on the horizon, Zack Snyder's universe of movies will come to a close, just over a decade after Man of Steel kicked off the interconnected movie universe.

David Corenswet has already been cast as the reboot's Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan taking on Lois Lane. Reports also indicate that SnyderVerse actors Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (Flash), and Jason Momoa (Aquaman) will likely be replaced for the reboot.

Meanwhile, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the final movie in the DCEU, has seen several rumors and teases surrounding it regarding potential cameos, particularly from Gadot, with some seeming to confirm other heroes' appearances some otherwise.

Justice League Reunited in New DC Comic

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Special #1 — the Aquaman sequel's prequel comic — saw SnyderVerse Justice League members Wonder Woman and Flash team up with Aquaman, seemingly marking the last crossover of the DCEU team.

DC Comics

In the DC Comics story, Aquaman and Wonder Woman start off fighting with supposedly just the two of them while the former narrates that it "is weird" that he is in the Justice League "because [he's] kind of a lone-wolf type of guy."

DC Comics

Flash joins the fight and gets Aquaman up to speed on "who [he is] punching here," explaining that the goons stole "classified information ... specifically plans for something called a meta bomb."

DC Comics

Aquaman volunteers to bring a weapon that is "breached and unstable" into the Hudson, explaining, in a clever double meaning, that "when you're a half-breed superhero who splits his time between the sea and the surface... You get used to jumping straight into the deep end."

DC Comics

Following the battle, Flash and Wonder Woman learn that Aquaman is getting married, to which Wonder Woman responds that it's "about time." Meanwhile, a figure crawls out of the ocean and onto the shore, saying, "Aquaman killed you, Scylla..."

What's Next for the Justice League?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Special #1 is the only issue of this prequel story releasing, meaning that the next official story from the SnyderVerse will more than likely be in the new movie.

As such, if one more Justice League team-up is going to happen, it would have to be in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, since the universe will be rebooted into James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU immediately after.

Their slate of movies does not include a specific Justice League team-up project yet but does feature solo or smaller group stories for several famous members.

Heroes such as Superman, Batman, the Green Lantern(s), and Wonder Woman are confirmed for their own projects, and characters like Hawkgirl and Mr. Terrific are set to appear in Superman: Legacy.

As such, it would not be surprising to see a fuller team-up sometime over the next few years, especially given Gunn's propensity toward team-as-dysfunctional-family stories like the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and The Suicide Squad.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters on December 22.