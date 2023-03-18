Aquaman 2: DC Star Accidentally Reveals Major Justice League Cameo

One of the stars from the DCU's latest movie, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, accidentally told fans about a Justice League cameo that will be seen in this year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The DC Universe is moving towards a new era of storytelling under new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, with the final movies from the old regime arriving this year.

The Flash and Aquaman 2 will be the final outings hitting theaters from the Zack Snyder era, which also continues now with Shazam 2 hitting the big screen right now.

Those movies will even include a few other big names from across the greater SnyderVerse, including Ben Affleck's Batman making a cameo in both movies while Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman was recently confirmed to show up in The Flash.

Shazam 2 Star Spoils Aquaman 2 Cameo

DC

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods as well as Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom.

Speaking with Fandom Entertainment, Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Jack Dylan Grazer revealed that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman is set for a cameo appearance in December's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

While discussing Gadot's appearance in the latest DC movie, Grazer reminisced about how she came in with a lot of mystique while noting that she was "splashing around like a mermaid"

"Gal Gadot flew in from London that day and she was like, 'Are you filming the 'Shazam' movie?' She comes in very mystique, she's like the Lady in the Water. She comes in and she's like splashing around like a mermaid."

Gadot then revealed that she had "just [gotten] off the set of Aquaman" prior to arriving on the Shazam 2 set, indicating that she was set to appear in the last DCU movie of 2023 as well:

"And she walks in and she's like, 'You guys are filming 'Shazam 2?' I just got off the set of 'Aquaman.' It's very good to see you.' And we're like, 'Oh my god, she's here. Wonder Woman is here!'"

For reference, Shazam 2 was shot between May and August 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia, while Aquaman 2 filmed there from June 2021 to January 2022, giving them about two months of overlap.

