Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Return Gets Reassuring Update

A new update seemingly revealed that Gal Gadot's return as Wonder Woman may be coming sooner than later.

Word of a cameo for the DCEU character in the upcoming The Flash film has been making the rounds for a while with conflicting reports saying she is or she isn't.

Despite the cancelation of a Gadot-starring Wonder Woman 3, the DC actress remained adamant that she has "been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character" and would come back if the opportunity arose.

Gadot's Wonder Woman did make an appearance in last month's critically maligned Shazam! Fury of the Gods, but it remains unclear if she will suit us as the character again in the super-powered franchise.

According to noted insider KC Walsh, Wonder Woman will appear in this June's The Flash.

Walsh Tweeted the information, saying that "despite rumors," the character is set to make an appearance, alongside a GIF of Gal Gadot's Amazonian hero:

"Despite rumors Wonder Woman still appears in 'The Flash'"

This comes after The Hollywood Reporter recently wrote that the actress' Flash cameo had been cut as the franchise moves towards its James Gunn and Peter Safran-led slate.

It remains unknown if Gadot will continue to portray the hero on-screen going forward, with the newly announced Paradise Lost series focusing on the world of the Amazonians, but not specifically Wonder Woman.

Despite Gadot's character not being mentioned in the show DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, has made it clear they have not "'booted Gal" from the franchise.

Is Gal Gadot in The Flash?

This is not the first time KC Walsh has gone against reports regarding Wonder Woman's The Flash cameo, but it is the most recent.

With the clock ticking before a final locked-in version of the Ezra Miller-led film needs to be handed in, Warner Bros. is going to have to make a decision on whether to include Gadot's appearance or not.

Star of the film (and the DCEU's Batman) Ben Affleck previously described the sequence in which Gadot's hero is set to appear, with his stoic DC hero being "saved by Wonder Woman," so it has been confirmed that a cameo was at least filmed.

And with Henry Cavill's Superman set to make an appearance - even though it is by way of recycled Justice League footage - it would only make sense that The Flash complete the Trinity and include Wonder Woman.

If there are no further plans for Gal Gadot's take on the classic DC hero, then she will go down as one of the best parts of this era of the DCU, it just would be nice for fans to get to say goodbye in a film like The Flash.

The Flash is set to hit theaters on July 16.