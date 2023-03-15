Shazam 2 Star Breaks Silence on Gal Gadot’s Surprise Cameo

After Shazam! Fury of the Gods' major DC cameo was spoiled by promotional footage, lead star Zachary Levi broke his silence about the latest DCEU crossover.

After the first Shazam! movie only included a neck-down appearance from Superman, the sequel is poised to take it up a notch by showcasing another surprising cameo.

Shazam 2 writer Chris Morgan already teased a major Justice League appearance. Eventually, though, Warner Bros. accidentally revealed that the cameo in question would be Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman.

Zachary Levi Reacts to Shazam 2's Surprise Cameo

DC

Speaking with Extra TV, Shazam actor Zachary Levi talked about Gal Gadot's surprise appearance as Wonder Woman in Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

After hilariously pointing out that it's a spoiler, Levi admitted that he "loved" the idea of crossovers, saying that it has been happing in the comic books:

“Spoiler alert! I’ve loved how basically all the comic book characters guest star in each other’s comic books, and it connected the whole universe.”

The DC actor then reflected on Gadot's time on set, saying that it was "really lovely:"

"The fact that Gal was down to do a little bit with us in the film and connect all that was really lovely.”

Levi noted that the superhero gig was a "dream come true," promising that the sequel will be everything the first was and more.

What Is Wonder Woman's Role in Shazam 2?

Given that Shazam 2's promo only included a short appearance from Wonder Woman, it is unknown how Gal Gadot's DC hero will fit in the upcoming sequel. Despite that, Zachary Levi's comments could hint that the Justice League member only has a brief role.

While it would be unfortunate for some fans to see Wonder Woman in a minor role, doing this would allow the sequel not to take away the spotlight from the Shazam family.

It's possible that Wonder Woman's appearance in Shazam 2 could be used as a connective tissue to the larger DCEU. Considering that the sequel is set to dive more into the realm of the gods, seeing Wonder Woman, the daughter of Zeus, be involved would make sense.

However, given that an impending reboot is soon underway with James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU, it is unknown how Diana Prince's presence would pay off in a potential Shazam 3.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, March 17.