Gal Gadot's Shazam 2 Cameo Suffered from Scheduling Conflicts (Report)

Gal Gadot's cameo as Wonder Woman in Shazam! Fury of the Gods suffered massively due to conflicts with both her schedule and Warner Bros.'

While Gadot's time as Wonder Woman is almost certainly at an end, she made one final appearance as the Amazonian warrior in the DCU's most recent theatrical release, Shazam 2.

Warner Bros. made sure Gadot was a big part of the marketing campaign for the sequel, even though she was only part of the film for a total of two scenes.

Gal Gadot's Shazam 2 Schedule Conflicts

Entertainment Weekly reported on the schedule conflicts that prevented Warner Bros. from filming Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman cameo in Shazam! Fury of the Gods alongside the rest of the cast.

Speaking with Shazam star Zachary Levi earlier in the year, the actor commented on his excitement to see Gadot join the sequel, which filmed between May 2021 and August 2021:

"I was just stoked that she was down to it. She crushes it. It was really cool that Gal was down to play in our sandbox."

Levi also brought up how busy Gadot was with filming other projects, requiring the Shazam 2 crew to have "a body double on [their] end" to help film the Wonder Woman star's part in the movie:

"She was busy working. She was shooting something else entirely, so we had a body double on our end. Then we were able to shoot her stuff on another side. I think they did a great job seamlessly cutting all that together. And I love that Billy is so in love with her. He's so infatuated, and he's so nervous! That was fun to tap into. It felt like going back to being my 17-year-old self."

During the summer of 2021, Gadot was potentially busy filming her material for Warner Bros.' next DCU movie, The Flash, in which she's rumored to play a more substantial role than her part in Shazam 2.

Will Gal Gadot Return to DCU Following Shazam 2?

Although rumors about Gadot's Shazam 2 cameo being deep faked were debunked, this report certainly proves how difficult it was to get her material for the film shot and added to the final cut.

And while Gal Gadot is reportedly bringing Wonder Woman to The Flash in the imminent future, her status as Diana Prince is up in the air as the DCU looks towards its new era of storytelling under DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn.

Currently, the only Wonder Woman-adjacent project in Gunn's plans for the new DCU is Paradise Lost, although it's still unclear whether Gadot will be included as part of the new iteration of the Justice League moving forward.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now streaming on Max.