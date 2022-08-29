Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Reportedly Sets Exciting Return In 2023 DC Movie

With the DC Universe still in a state of flux thanks to the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, there are a number of questions regarding what will happen with some of DC's biggest names on the big screen. Included in that mix is Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, who remains one of the most popular heroes in the franchise after a fairly successful run on the big screen.

Gadot's Wonder Woman is still seen by many as the pinnacle of success in the DCEU, having earned nearly $900 million at the global box office along with impressive reviews upon its release in 2017. But in 2020, even with the challenges of having to utilize a dual release strategy in theaters and on HBO Max, Wonder Woman 1984 disappointed many viewers as Diana Prince integrated herself into the 1980s with Pedro Pascal's Maxwell Lord and Kristen Wiig's Cheetah.

Although Wonder Woman 3 is confirmed to be in development, hope remains present to see Gadot reprise her role before that time, especially after a stand-in actress brought Wonder Woman to life for the Justice League's cameo in Peacemaker. Now, a new rumor has indicated that her return may not be far off.

Gal Gadot Sets Action-Packed Shazam 2 Role

DC

Former "Birth. Movies. Death." editor-in-chief Devin Faraci revealed on the Marvelvision Podcast that Gal Gadot is set to return as Wonder Woman in 2023's Shazam!: Fury of the Gods.

Last week, Faraci confirmed that Gadot was set to appear in the movie at least in a cameo, although the extent of the role was unknown. Now, his latest quotes indicate that Gadot "has a not insignificant role in the movie:"

"Following up on the scoop that we had last episode about Wonder Woman appearing in [Shazam: Fury of the Gods], last week we didn't know what kind of role she'd play, I can now tell you that she has a not insignificant role in the movie, including at least one action scene."

In March 2022, Shazam! 2 star Rachel Zegler also teased Gadot's inclusion in the movie, noting that their appearance in Disney's Snow White remake "wasn't [their] first meeting."

How Big is Gadot's Role in Shazam 2?

Reports indicated that Gal Gadot's time playing Wonder Woman is far from over, with appearances set for a couple more DC movies over the next few years. It seems most likely that Shazam! 2 accounts for one of those noted appearances, although it's likely to be a bigger role than initially expected when the news first broke.

There was no indication of what Wonder Woman is up to in this movie during the first Shazam! 2 trailer released at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, potentially teasing that her inclusion could be a big plot point that Warner Bros. wants to keep a secret. It's also unclear how much of the movie will actually include Gadot, although the fact that she has "at least one action scene" should mean that her time in the movie won't be easily looked over.

Unfortunately, fans will still be waiting for Gadot to return to the DCEU until March 2023 thanks to the recent release date delays for both Shazam! 2 and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. And while there should be plenty of anticipation to see Gadot team up with Zachary Levi's Billy Batson for the first time, fans are hoping that it won't be their only time seeing this duo in action.

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods is set to debut in theaters on March 17, 2023.