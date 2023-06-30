DC Cancelled Gal Gadot's Major Wonder Woman Future Plans

Gal Gadot's future as Wonder Woman came to a screeching halt thanks to Warner Bros.' new plans for the greater DC Universe.

First cast as Diana Prince nearly a decade ago for the DC Extended Universe, Gadot became a fan-favorite playing the Amazon warrior, debuting in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice under Zack Snyder before moving into further projects.

Leading the way in 2017's Wonder Woman and 2020's Wonder Woman 1984 while filming both versions of Justice League and a couple of other cameo appearances, Gadot's place as a DC superhero is cemented in comic-book-movie history.

The Flash's Original Ending

DC

A new article from The Hollywood Reporter explained how The Flash's ending changed multiple times before the film debuted in theaters.

Instead of Ezra Miller's Flash meeting up with Batman, played this time by George Clooney, he would have been met by Sasha Calle's Supergirl, Henry Cavill's Superman, and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman.

This would have set up Cavill for a new solo Superman movie after his cameo in Black Adam, with the hope that Calle would also return as Supergirl down the road even after she met her end fighting Michael Shannon's General Zod.

For Gadot, it would have set her up for new stories of her own after making a short cameo appearance earlier in the movie alongside Ben Affleck's DCEU Batman.

Former Plans for Wonder Woman 3

This also comes as the studio developed plans for Wonder Woman 3, with both Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins set to return. The ending to The Flash was shot in September with Miller, Cavill, Gadot, Calle, and Michael Keaton (Batman), with Gadot being set up to conclude her Wonder Woman threequel after that.

In December 2022, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Wonder Woman 3 was "not moving forward," even going so far as to say it was "considered dead in its current incarnation."

This also came with rumors that Patty Jenkins had a number of arguments with Warner Bros. over the direction for this third movie, reportedly even going so far as to say the studio didn't understand the character or her arc.

However, Jenkins set the record straight with an extensive online post, clarifying the process for her work on both Wonder Woman 3 and Star Wars' Rogue Squadron as she looked ahead to her future.

Calling her experience with Wonder Woman "a beautiful journey," Jenkins admitted that she was "honored to be the person" that brought the heroine to this theatrical format:

"I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with 'WW' to land on negative note. I have loved and been so honored to be the person who got to make these last two 'Wonder Woman' films. She is an incredible character. Living in and around her values makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me."

Potential DC Crossover Events

DC

The Hollywood Reporter also revealed in December that there was a Crisis on Infinite Earths movie in the early stages of development, which could have served as something akin to a Justice League sequel.

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman would have played a prominent role in that movie, with Warner Bros. leaders Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy reportedly looking at one more attempt at a SnyderVerse-style story:

"In fact, the current leadership team at Warner Bros Pictures — Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy — did desire one more go-around of the SnyderVerse heroes, possibly even having another Justice League movie with those actors."

Scooper KC Walsh also noted in March 2022 that Warner Bros. had a Crisis on Infinite Earths event planned for the DC Extended Universe, although it was already at least three years away from development before the management changeover.

When Will Wonder Woman Return to the DCU?

While Gal Gadot has hinted that she may be in line for a DC comeback, it seems that Wonder Woman's return to the DCU may be some time away.

Currently, there is a Max show entitled Paradise Lost planned out for the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, giving a look into Themyscira's inner workings long before Diana Prince's birth.

But with reports hinting that Gadot's time in the DC Universe potentially isn't over, many will have their eyes on DC Studios as they continue to look for more ways to incorporate Wonder Woman into the larger story.

All of Gal Gadot's appearances as Wonder Woman are available to stream on Max.