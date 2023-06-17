Gal Gadot Gets Honest About Her Future After Cancellation of Wonder Woman 3

Gal Gadot discussed taking a break from playing Wonder Woman after her previously-announced follow-up to Wonder Woman 1984 was canceled.

In December 2022, it was reported that Warner Bros. Discovery canceled Wonder Woman 3, leaving Gadot's fate as Diana Prince up in the air. This move came after James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired to lead the new DCU.

Despite the cancellation, the actress still appeared as Wonder Woman in both Shazam! Fury of the Gods and, most recently, in The Flash.

Gal Gadot Reflects on Taking a Break From Wonder Woman

DC

In an interview with Total Film, via Gamesradar, Gal Gadot expressed her sense of empowerment to focus on telling other stories after Wonder Woman 3's cancellation.

When Total Film asked about her immediate future beyond the DCEU, Gadot said that she is currently living through "a chapter" while seeking other opportunities.

The DCEU actress looked at the way that "starting and developing stories" that she's passionate about is "an incredible thing:"

"To me, starting and developing stories that I'm passionate about is an incredible thing. The fact that I don't have to sit still at home and just wait for the next offer is something that makes me feel empowered. I enjoy doing it, it keeps me alive."

Aside from doing her own projects, Gadot continued by pointing out that she is still going to "work as an actress-for-hire still:"

"I'm not only going to do my own projects. I'm going to work as an actress-for-hire still. But the fact that I can go ahead and tell the stories that I'm passionate about – from ideas that I conceived, or from ideas that I find fascinating from people that want to partner with us – it's an incredible thing."

Gadot ended by expressing her excitement about the non-DCEU opportunities that have been coming her way:

"[It's] something that I'm so grateful for and I am definitely going to continue that because it's worth it. I'm very, very excited and humbly proud."

Shortly after Wonder Woman 3's cancellation news broke in December 2022, Gadot teased her eventual comeback to the role, noting that she "can’t wait to share her next chapter with [fans]:"

"A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you."

In February 2023, Deadline noted that Warner Bros. Discovery "would like" to produce Wonder Woman 3 with Gadot, but it'd have to be without original director Patty Jenkins.

Will Gal Gadot Portray the DCU’s Wonder Woman?

It remains to be seen if Gal Gadot will end up continuing her DC stint as Wonder Woman in the near future, especially now that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are hard at work in building a new universe/reboot.

During the announcement revealing the DCU's Chapter 1 slate, Paradise Lost was announced as part of the project lineup. This prequel show is set to explore the Amazons of Themyscira before Diana's birth.

Doing this would allow the DCU to not introduce Wonder Woman yet in its own shared universe, giving more time behind-the-scenes to potentially renegotiate with Gadot to ultimately return as the famous Amazon warrior at some point.

However, Gadot's potential comeback could lead to more confusion about the shared universe model that Gunn and Safran want to do with the upcoming reboot. In fact, some have already speculated which actresses could replace Gadot as the DCU's new Wonder Woman.

Whatever the case, Gadot's latest comments suggest that she is at peace with the idea of not returning as Wonder Woman and her incredible portrayal of the character is a more than enough win for the actress as she moves on to new opportunities.

Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, and Gal Gadot's other DCEU appearances as Wonder Woman are available to stream on Max.