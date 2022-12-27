8 Best Actresses to Replace Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

If Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman is recast for the rebooted DCU, which actresses do DC Studios have in mind to assume the mantle?

Even though Peter Safran and James Gunn have yet to confirm whether Gadot will continue in her role, there is evidence to suggest that her time has come to an end.

Not only are the two co-CEOs recasting Superman for the new DCU, but the studio has already rejected Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 script and reportedly cut the character's cameo in 2023's The Flash.

And, while details are scarce concerning the new vision for the DCU, James Gunn has made it known that he and Safran are looking to cast a younger Superman, leading some to assume the two may want the same for their Diana Prince.

Here are several actresses who we think Gunn and Safran should consider for the DCU's new Wonder Woman, if they choose to go with a known Hollywood actress.

Adria Arjona

Star Wars

Following her role as Martine Bancroft in Morbius, Adria Arjona captured the attention of fans and critics alike in her breakout role as Bix Caleen in Andor for Disney+.

In a series packed with stellar talent and dramatic performances, Arjona managed to stand apart while showcasing her own acting chops and scene-stealing ability.

While the 30-year-old actress is younger than Gadot, and could easily play a character who's even younger, at only 5'7", she doesn't quite have the same Amazonian stature.

Whether that will work against her odds remains to be seen and may hinge on who Gunn and Safran have in mind for Superman.

Elizabeth Debicki

Warner Bros.

Known for her role in Christopher Nolan's Tenet and her uncanny portrayal of Princess Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, Debicki is quickly building a masterclass resume hallmarked by equally masterful performances.

In terms of Debicki going from one Princess Diana to another, despite her blonde hair, it's not hard to imagine her assuming the mantle from Gadot, especially since she stands at 6'2".

Another factor working in her favor? She's worked with James Gunn before having played Ayesha in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and is set to reprise her role in 2023's Vol. 3.

Jodie Comer

Disney

One of the fastest-rising stars in Hollywood is British-born actress, Jodie Comer.

In addition to her role in the television series Killing Eve, Comer gained considerable attention in 2021 having starred alongside Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy and Matt Damon and Adam Driver in The Last Duel.

Given her range and star quality, she could bring a lot to the role of Wonder Woman while also making it her own.

Jessica Henwick

Marvel

While she may lack the stature of a warrior from Themyscira, Jessica Henwick is no stranger to action, franchises, or working within an ensemble.

Following her multi-season role in Game of Thrones, Henwick played X-Wing pilot Jess Pava in The Force Awakens before taking on the role of Colleen Wing in Iron Fist.

While the Marvel series wasn't a success, Henwick's portrayal was well-received, leading to her role in The Matrix Resurrections, the Gray Man, and in the all-star lineup of Rian Johnson's The Glass Onion.

Eiza González

Eiza González

Give Eiza González a crown and lasso, and she could easily pass for Gal Gadot's younger sister.

But regardless of whether a young Wonder Woman is what DC Films has in mind or not, the actress also has several impressive credits to her name, as well as an experience on an action film set, thanks to her roles in Baby Driver, Alita: Battle Angel, Hobbs & Shaw, and Ambulance.

Ella Balinska

Sony Pictures

Not only does Ella Balinska have the height and presence of an Amazon; but she's also got the skills.

In addition to her roles in Charlie's Angels and Resident Evil, the British-born actress is actually a graduate of the Academy of Performance Combat.

At 26 years old, she's also one of the youngest stars on this list, which may help her chances if an early Diana is what the studio is looking for.

Monica Barbaro

Monica Barbaro

Best known for her blockbuster role as Natasha "Phoenix" Trace in Top Gun: Maverick, Monica Barbaro could easily play a fresh take on the character.

Apart from similarities in appearance, Barbaro is also a trained dancer, meaning she could bring a new level of grace, ease, and elegance to the character and her movements.

Plus, the actress underwent training alongside Tom Cruise, meaning she's probably the only contender on this list who, like Wonder Woman, has actual flight experience.

Christian Serratos

AMC

Following her first gigs in Hannah Montana and Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, Christian Serratos landed a recurring role as Angela in the Twilight film franchise before making the jump to The Walking Dead.

While most of her work so far has been for television, this could be a benefit as she's still a fresh face but no stranger to franchises or having to commit long-term to a character.

When Will Wonder Woman Be Announced?

Whether DC Studios is in talks with one of these actresses, Gal Gadot, or someone else entirely, is unknown. Fortunately, answers shouldn't be long in coming.

James Gunn has confirmed that he and Peter Safran's DC slate is "ready to go" and will be sharing details "at the beginning of the new year."

Regardless of who will be playing the character, it will be fascinating to see what DC Studios has envisioned for the heroine and how it differs from her past on-screen films and cameos.