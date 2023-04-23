Ana de Armas Gives Perfect Response to Wonder Woman Casting Question

Ana de Armas answered a question about her hypothetical casting as Wonder Woman in a newly released interview.

After Gal Gadot appeared in both Shazam! Fury of the Gods and the upcoming The Flash film, it's odd to remember that her third solo outing was one of the first causalities of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new leadership at DC Studios.

Since then, and despite her recent cameos, there's still no word on if the actress' days as the hero are over.

But, some fans seem to think Ana de Armas would be a perfect fit if the Lasso of Truth ever needed new ownership.

Armas For Wonder Woman?

In an interview with Wired about her new movie Ghosted, alongside Chris Evans, star Ana de Armas commented on her possible casting as Princess Diana in the DCU.

In response to a question asking if she would be playing the new Wonder Woman, the actress was quick to say that she felt like "Gal Gadot is doing a great job:"

"Well, I feel like Gal Gadot is doing a great job. So you know, I think she should keep doing that."

An Open Role for Ana de Armas?

Well, lucky for Ana de Armas, the role might be an empty position waiting to be filled.

Sure, Gal Gadot's future as the character is not yet confirmed, but reading between the lines, it doesn't look great for her. It currently seems like most aspects of James Gunn's new DCU will be rebooted—including everyone's favorite Amazonian Warrior.

Looking at potential options for the role, de Armas would be a fantastic pick for the hero if Gunn is looking for a new actress.

There's also the prequel spinoff series Paradise Lost that the actress could take part of. However, it would likely not include Wonder Woman herself.

In reality, it's surprising that de Armas hasn't been given a key comic book movie role in either the DCU or MCU. With her rise in popularity, it's likely only a matter of time before one is handed to her.

Perhaps when the X-Men properly arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ana de Armas can join the party as one of the many mutants who need casting. She could make a great Emma Frost or Jean Grey.

For the DCU, names like Poison Ivy or Zatanna would also be perfect fits fits as well.

Armas' most recent film, Ghosted, is now available to stream on Apple TV+.