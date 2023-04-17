Shazam 2: Wonder Woman Continuity Mistake Spotted by DC Fan

Some DCU fans spotted a pretty glaring mistake in the recently release Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

David F. Sandberg's latest super-powered epic has not fared well since its release in early March. The film has seen dismal returns at the box office and is currently sitting at 49% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sandberg recently said this stumbling out of the gates is "not like [it's] a surprise.” Much of the complaints have come having to do with mismanaged marketing (including the early reveal of a cameo from Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman), inconsistent performances, and a loss of the charm that made the first Shazam! so successful.

However, it seems a major continuity error may also need to be added to the list of Shazam 2-related grievances.

A Wonder Woman Mistake in Shazam 2

Warner Bros.

Eagle-eyed fans did some digging and found a mistake having to do with Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman in Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Posted on Twitter by @Ajay005RB, this super-powered mishap sees a photo of Wonder Woman on a newspaper on the wall that logically cannot be there. While Wonder Woman is known to the world, the image of her is actually a still from her original solo movie that took place in 1917.

Warner Bros.

This image in the newspaper does not work because it is taken as the hero enters No Man's Land during World War I, during a time when digital cameras (or cameras of cinematic quality) did not exist.

Logistically, it also comes from an angle that physically would not make sense with the cameraman being set above the edge of a trench in wartorn France.

Warner Bros.

While the shot makes sense in the real world, because it is a still from the original Wonder Woman movie, there is no way within the DCU that image could have been captured.

This newspaper clipping can be seen shortly after the bridge scene in the film, as Billy Batson pinned a paper describing the bridge being destroyed.

A Mistake for the World To See

While this small continuity error is something that ultimately does not hurt Shazam 2, it does feel like this movie cannot catch a break.

Mistakes like this happen all the time. And when working within these interconnected cinematic universes, the risk of these sorts of errors increases ten-fold.

It just seems bizarre that this was the image the Fury of the Gods team chose to use in the film. Sometimes small continuity issues can happen when referring to characters or events that do not actually properly appear in a project.

It is not as if Gal Gadot was not on set for the project though! There very easily could have been the opportunity for someone to grab another snapshot of the actress to put on this newspaper.

And now with this one mistake identified, the hunt will be on, with fans combing over every frame of the film looking to see if there is anything else to lambast.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods comes to VOD on Tuesday, April 18.