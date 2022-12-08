Is DC Replacing Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman? New Report Offers Update

After it was reported Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 would not be moving forward at Warner Bros. (WB), a new detail suggested that Gal Gadot may not actually be done in the role.

The Hollywood Reporter made headlines when it released a report revealing that the third Wonder Woman film was being scrapped. This put into question if Gadot - who's played the amazonian hero since 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice - would be replaced for the new James Gunn and Peter Safran-led era of the DCU.

As Gunn and Safran ready their plans for WB's super-powered universe, Wonder Woman 3 has seemingly been moving full-steam ahead. Last fans heard the threequel's script had been written and writer/director Patty Jenkins was pondering if "interested to see what happens next" after Wonder Woman 3.

However, plans change quickly as it seems Jenkins may be out, but that apparently does not necessarily mean Wonder Woman 3 is not happening.

All Hope May Not Be Lost for Wonder Woman 3

DC

According to a new report, Wonder Woman 3 may not be scrapped at Warner Bros. (WB) and DC Studios.

In a new report published by Deadline, it was noted that Patty Jenkins' first treatment for the threequel was the only thing that was turned away by WB. This was a decision that was seemingly made by the WB brass, and not newly anointed DCU co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

It seems as though, Warner has issues with the third film falling into similar structural trappings seen in Wonder Woman 1984.

Deadline wrote that this has caused Jenkins to pack it in on the film and move on to something else, but WB "would like" to produce a third Wonder Woman movie. However, if Gal Gadot were to return, it'd have to be without Jenkins, with whom she's developed a strong working relationship with as the two brought Diana Prince's solo films to life.

Mere hours before The Hollywood Reporter released their damning DC story, Gadot tweeted about her work on Wonder Woman, giving the impression that she saw what was coming and would be willing to come back.

The actress tweeted she was "grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character," and she "can’t wait to share her next chapter with [fans]:"

"A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman.I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU.The fans.Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you"

Will Gal Gadot Be Back as Wonder Woman?

So now fans are left to wonder if, in fact, Gal Gadot will ever reprise her role as Wonder Woman again. After The Hollywood Reporter (THR) broke the news that Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 was "not moving forward and is considered dead in its current incarnation," it was assumed this meant Gadot's time in the DCU had come to an end.

Included in this same THR report came news that Warner Bros. was considering recasting some of its biggest DC roles, including Batman, Aquaman, and Superman. This led many to believe a clean slate was what the studio was going to lean into for this next evolution of the franchise.

But this Deadline story seems to contradict that. Right now, when it comes to Wonder Woman, the name that looks to be out is Patty Jenkins and not Gal Gadot. If Gadot wants to go as well, as she loses her close collaborator Jenkins, then WB will likely wish her on her way.

However, if this story is to be believed, it seems that the studio would love to have Gadot back if she is willing to do Wonder Woman 3 without Jenkins.