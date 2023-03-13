Shazam 2 Writer Teases Superman-Like Cameo In Sequel

After Superman appeared as a final cameo in Shazam!, one of the writers behind the upcoming DC sequel teased a similar surprising moment.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is approaching, marking one of the last movies before James Gunn and Peter Safran's vision for the DCU kicks in.

Rumor has it that fans can expect at least one familiar face from across the DC canon to pop up in the film, but it most definitely will not be Black Adam with the rumors surrounding Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The name many believe to pop up has been Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, in what could be her last appearance as the character, but nothing has been 100% confirmed by Warner Bros. or DC Studios.

A Super-Sized Cameo in Shazam 2

Warner Bros. Pictures

Speaking with Dorkaholics, Shazam! Fury of the Gods writer Chris Morgan revealed there is a cameo akin to Superman's in the first Shazam! in the upcoming sequel.

The screenwriter said that early in the process the Shazam 2 team asked "what if you pay off that thing that you set up in the first movie," except instead of only showing "Superman from the neck down," here "you actually pull up:"

“So early in the process, we’re like, you know what would be amazing, what if you pay off that thing that you set up in the first movie, the Superman from the neck down, and here you do the same thing, but you actually pull up. Wouldn’t that be cool? It started early as a fun idea amongst ourselves and then we were able to pull it off.”

Morgan reminisced about being younger, seeing movies, and talking with his friends afterward, making things like "you know what would have been cool?" This hindsight, looking back approach is something he noted went into the development of this latest DC sequel:

“I remember when I was younger I used to go to see movies and the best part of it was afterwards. You go with your friends; you get some food you like, and then ’you know what would have been cool? what about this and someone else?’ The development on this felt exactly like that.”

What Hero Is Hiding in Fury of the Gods?

While fans may never get the follow-up to that notorious Superman stinger in Shazam!, it is exciting to hear that the upcoming sequel will feature more moments like that, except they won't leave audiences hanging like last time.

Of course, the most likely person Chris Morgan is referring to here is Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman. The character has seemingly been seen in footage released from the movie; however, fans are yet to get any solid confirmation on her inclusion from Warner Bros. (WB).

If not her, then there is really no telling who could appear in the film. Names like Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson have left the franchise in the rearview, so it would be a little odd if they were to pop up.

Gadot's Amazonian feels like the odds-on favorite for this 'cameo' role because, if she isn't, WB has got some explaining to do (especially when it comes to a particular shoulder seen in Shazam 2 trailers).

Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theaters worldwide on March 17.