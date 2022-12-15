Dwayne Johnson Turned Down Shazam 2 Role (Report)

While Shazam!: Fury of the Gods will include a number of big names from the current era of the DC Universe, Dwayne Johnson doesn't appear to be one of them.

Dwayne Johnson helped to close out 2022 for the DCU with Black Adam, an antihero with irrefutable ties to Zachary Levi's Shazam, although the two haven't shared a movie together yet. For a time, they were actually set to make their DC debuts together in an early version of 2018's Shazam, but Johnson revealed that he publicly asked Warner Bros. not to make that movie and do a disservice to his ultra-powerful character.

A more recent report teased rumors that Johnson even asked that a scene mentioning Black Adam be removed from Shazam 2, wanting the two characters to be as separate as possible at this time.

Now, with Johnson's feelings about that potential direction being public knowledge, it's no surprise to hear what The Rock reportedly said when asked to cameo in Levi's next solo outing.

The Rock Said No to Shazam 2 Cameo

DC

The Wrap's Umberto Gonzalez revealed that Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson passed on an offer from Warner Bros. and DC Films to briefly appear in Shazam!: Fury of the Gods.

Reportedly, The Rock turned down a "cameo" role in the sequel, due to release in March 2023:

"Rock passed on doing a cameo in Shazam 2 when he was asked."

