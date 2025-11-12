Who Is Bowser Jr. Voice Actor Benny Safdie In The Super Mario Galaxy Movie?

Benny Safdie will continue to make waves in his acting career after joining the star-studded cast of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The highly anticipated sequel to 2023's The Super Mario Bros. movie will bring back its core cast members, which already includes the likes of Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), and Jack Black (Bowser). Given that the movie's title is based on the hit video game, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is expected to dive deep into the cosmos.

As part of the latest edition of the Nintendo Direct on November 12, 2025, the full trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has been released, providing fans with a glimpse of what to expect in Mario's next adventure, such as the new status quo of Bowser being small, the introduction of Rosalina, and the surprise inclusion of Bowser Jr. (who is out for revenge). Alongside the trailer reveal, Nintendo also confirmed two exciting cast members joining the sequel: Brie Larson as Rosalina and Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr.

In the world of Nintendo, Safdie is bringing to life a key character in the Super Mario Bros. lore. Bowser Jr. is Bowser's son who aids him in conquering the Mushroom Kingdom by kidnapping Princess Peach and fighting off Mario.

Benny is perhaps best known for his collaboration with his older brother, Josh Safdie, as the Safdie Brothers. They worked together on notable films like Uncut Gems (starring Adam Sandler), Daddy Longlegs, and the Robert Pattinson-led Good Time.

Benny has since parted ways with his brother to pursue his own creative freedom. The 39-year-old actor recently made his solo directorial debut in The Smashing Machine, where he worked alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt. The director won the Silver Lion award for Best Direction in the recently concluded Venice Film Festival.

As an actor, Benny's most recognizable roles include playing Frank Manatee in Happy Gilmore 2, Edward Teller in Oppenheimer, and Nari in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In the video game space, Benny is known for being a Nintendo gamer. In an interview with IGN posted last month, Benny admitted that he is "very excited" about playing Mario Kart World, but he has been holding out on buying the game until Hannukkah:

"I'm actually very excited about Mario Kart world because apparently, it's like an open world racing game, but I said to my son, 'Hanukkah, when you get the Switch 2,' part of me is like I want to get it so that I could play it this year."

Benny also revealed that Piranha Plant is his favorite Mario Kart character:

IGN: "Who is your favorite Mario Kart character?" Benny: "That's a tough one. What's the flower?" IGN: "Piranha Plant." Benny: "Yes, that's my guy."

As per a report from Deadline in September 2025, Benny Safdie is set to reunite with Dwayne Johnson for Lizard Music, a movie based on Daniel Pinkwater's novel.

Developed by Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will premiere in theaters on April 3, 2026.

How Bowser Jr. Fits as the Main Villain of 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie'

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will mark the big screen debut of Bowser Jr., and all eyes will be peeled on him as the franchise's next big villain.

Based on what is shown from the recently released trailer, Bowser Jr. is out for revenge against Mario and Luigi as he stages a rescue mission to save his pint-sized father, Bowser, from being held captive in the Mushroom Kingdom.

Bowser Jr. appears to be more dangerous than his father, with him having access to magic and superhuman abilities. The villainous heir of Bowser seems to be primed and ready to take on both Mario and Luigi, leading to another cosmic-sized clash across the galaxy. With his access to gadgets and his fiery airships, Bowser Jr. has the necessary tools to win against the titular hero.

Bowser Jr. may either kidnap Princess Peach or successfully retrieve his father in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which could ultimately lead to the galaxy-spanning chase between the heroes and villains.