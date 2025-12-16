Super Mario Movie 2: Nintendo Teases New Character Announcements On the Way

Although the specifics haven't yet been revealed, Nintendo recently confirmed that additional new characters will be introduced in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the sequel to 2023's wildly successful The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Nintendo Direct attendees were treated to the first teaser for 2026's The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which highlighted two of the sequel's new characters — Rosalina and Bowser Jr.

In a recent press release from Nintendo and Illumination, it was revealed that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will not only be introducing Rosalina and Bowser Jr., but that other new characters will be featured in the upcoming film as well.

Specifically, Nintendo and Illumination stated that "additional characters" who will appear in the film "will be announced at a later date:"

"Additional characters and voice cast for 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' will be announced at a later date."

Illumination

The press release was careful not to reveal who those other characters will be, but it is possible that some of them could appear in future trailers. However, some will likely be saved until the movie's release so that they will be surprises.

For reference, the two new characters who have already been revealed (Rosalina and Bowser Jr.) will be voiced by Brie Larson and Benny Safdie, respectively.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be released in the United States on April 3, 2026. Chris Pratt will return to voice Mario, being joined by Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Jack Black (Bowser), Charlie Day (Luigi), and Keegan-Michael Key (Toad).

Who Will Super Mario Galaxy's Additional Characters Be?

Illumination

It is no surprise that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be bringing more Mario characters into the fold. After all, the Mario video games have one of the largest slates of recognizable characters from any franchise, and only a handful of them appeared in Illumination and Nintendo's first film in 2023.

If there is one character who is nearly a guarantee to show up, it is Yoshi. Everyone's favorite green dinosaur was heavily teased in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, specifically during the post-credits scene. In that sequence, fans were shown the rubble from the final showdown between the heroes and Bowser (and his minions). Amongst everything sat a white egg with green spots that began to hatch. After the screen turned black, the word "Yoshi" was shouted, teasing his imminent arrival.

Many expect Yoshi to be formally introduced in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie because of that post-credits scene, but he will likely be joined by other major Mario characters. For instance, Waluigi and Wario were not featured in the 2023 film, and neither were characters like Birdo, Koopalings, or Princess Daisy.

Not all of those characters could appear in the upcoming film, but they are extremely notable faces in the franchise, so it would not be a surprise if some or all were included. The Super Mario Bros. Movie grossed over $1 billion and cemented itself as one of the most successful movies of 2023, so it is clear that Illumination, Universal, and Nintendo want to continue the franchise.

It is possible that they could want to save some of the major characters for a future installment rather than introducing all of them in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Interestingly, a theater operator's synopsis of the upcoming film already revealed that Yoshi and Wario will be in the film, but that has not yet been confirmed by Nintendo or Illumination.