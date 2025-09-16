Super Mario Galaxy Movie Rumored Synopsis Reveals 3 New Characters

Thanks to an alleged plot synopsis, three new characters were seemingly revealed for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Next spring, fans will return to the Mushroom Kingdom thanks to the hotly anticipated sequel to 2023's Super Mario Bros. Movie. The upcoming animated film from Illumination Entertainment (best known for the Despicable Me franchise) will take the action to the stars, as it adapts elements of the Mario Galaxy series of Mario games for the big screen.

While Galaxy is said to be a big focus for the 2026 blockbuster, both Nintendo and Illumination made it clear that the sequel will incorporate bits and pieces from across the Mario franchise. Names like Wario, Rosalina, and Yoshi have all been thrown around as potential newcomers to The Mario Movie 2, but we may finally have a clearer idea of who will actually join the fray.

A new listing from theater operator Cinepolis El Salvador seemingly offered fans a glimpse at three new Mario franchise characters coming to The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Promoting the release of the first official trailer for the Mario Movie sequel, the El Salvadorian included a brief synopsis of the new movie (translated from Spanish). Three new names were mentioned in this short description:

"New threats, old rivalries, and a battle that reaches the stars. Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Yoshi join forces against Wario and Bowser Jr. Trailer available now."

Previously, these characters had all been among the most-requested names to arrive in The Mario Movie 2. Of course, fans will have to wait for official word from Nintendo or Illumination on whether this synopsis is the real deal, but it does spell good news for those waiting for some of their favorite Mario characters to arrive in the 2026 sequel.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie comes to theaters on April 3, 2026. The new film from Illumination Entertainment and Nintendo will again focus on the continued adventures of its central hero, Mario, as he is transported to another colorful world known as the Mushroom Kingdom. However, Mario and friends will head to the stars this time for a cosmic adventure unlike ever before.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Michael Richardson as Kamek (read more about the Mario Galaxy Movie cast here). There has been no official word on any other castings or if several stars from the first film, like Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, will return.

The Three New Reported Mario Galaxy Movie Characters

Yoshi

Nintendo

Mario's dinosaur companion has not yet been officially confirmed to appear in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, but of all the rumored newcomers headed for the star-hopping sequel, he feels like the best bet to make it in.

The lovable scaled sidekick was teased in the first film's only post-credits scene, in which one of Yoshi's signature spotted eggs appeared in the sewers below Mario and Luigi's home in Brooklyn, New York.

Many assumed this meant that Yoshi was on the way for the sequel, even leading some to believe the second Mario movie would be titled Super Mario World, as that is the name of the game from which Yoshi originates. That turned out not to be the case, but it does not make the legendary Yosh any less likely to appear, as he feels like a logical next step for the billion-dollar-making video game movie franchise.

Wario

Nintendo

After Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad took down the dastardly king of the Koopas, Bowser, in the first Mario movie, questions started to swirl about how the Mario Movie franchise would navigate not returning to the same villain with every successive film.

One name that quickly popped to mind for many longtime fans of Nintendo's plucky plumber was Wario. First introduced in Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3 for the original Game Boy, Wario has long been one of Mario's few human foes, often standing opposite the mustachioed hero in his various sports title spin-offs.

It would make sense for Wario to be included in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, serving as a human foil to Mario and working under Bowser to help take down the franchise's titular hero.

Bowser Jr.

Nintendo

The last (and perhaps most exciting) name listed in Cinepolis El Salvador's reported Mario Galaxy Movie plot synopsis was the fan-favorite villain, Bowser Jr. Sometimes known as Koopa Kid, Bowser Jr. is the pint-sized (but just as evil) offspring of the villainous Bowser.

Over the years, Bowser Jr. has popped up in various Mario and Mario-adjacent titles, including several Mario Kart games, Mario Sunshine, and (most importantly for the sake of this conversation) Mario Galaxy 1 and 2.

In the same way that it makes sense for Wario to be introduced in the Mario Movie sequel so that the story of Mario vs. Bowser does not repeat from the first movie, Bowser Jr. could add a unique twist to the Galaxy Movie's story, thrusting Bowser into fatherhood.

Plus, it could also mean the introduction of the Koopalings, throwing even more spine-shelled scoundrels into the mix for Mario to take down.