Super Mario Movie 2 Will Abandon One Mainstay from the First Movie

One key element from the first Mario Movie has been abandoned for the upcoming Super Mario Movie 2. After introducing audiences to the Mushroom Kingdom, its colorful denizens, and the surrounding area in the first movie, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will take audiences to the stars in what looks to be an adaptation of the beloved Mario Galaxy games.

While the upcoming sequel will feature many elements returning from Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures' 2023 original, such as Chris Pratt as Mario and Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, there are a few vital pieces of the first Mario Movie story that will not be back.

It has been confirmed that the Kongs and their Jungle Kingdom will not be a central part of the Super Mario Movie 2 story, leaving characters like Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong on the bench for this particular adventure. In the few brief teases of the new film, not a single Kong-related character has been shown, and Rogen's King of Swing has failed to appear in any official materials related to the film.

This represents a significant departure from the first movie, as DK and his fellow Kongs played a pivotal role in that original film. Some could argue Rogen's Donkey Kong was one of the leads of the first Super Mario Bros. Movie; however, he will seemingly be absent (or have his role significantly reduced) in the 2026 sequel.

The Super Mario Galaxy warp-stars its way into theaters on April 3, 2026. The new movie from Illumination Entertainment, Universal Pictures, and Nintendo will follow Pratt's iconic video game plumber as he heads to the cosmos to take on a new threat in the form of the young Baby Bowser.

Pratt will once again lead the movie as Mario, with Charlie Day back as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, and newcomers Benny Safdie and Brie Larson as Bowser Jr. and Princess Rosalina, respectively.

Why Are the Kongs Missing From The Super Mario Galaxy Movie?

Illumination Entertainment

After playing such an integral role in the original Super Mario Bros. movie, some may be shocked to discover that the Kongs are being relegated to a background role (if they appear in the film at all) in the 2026 sequel. However, there are likely some good reasons for moving away from Nintendo's family of banana-loving apes.

Paramount among these reasons is what will actually be present in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

With the introduction of big-name characters like Bowser Jr., Rosalina, and Yoshi, rumors of other Mario mainstays like the villainous Wario looming on the horizon, and the new cosmic scale of the upcoming sequel, the additions of the Kongs and the Jungle Kingdom could make the film feel over-stuffed.

The Mario universe is massive, and, just like in the games, characters can come and go with each successive release. Just because they do not appear, or have a relatively minor role in one movie, does not mean they are completely counted out for the next.

Also, Nintendo and Illumination may have other plans for Seth Rogen's tie-wearing ape. There have been rumors swirling about the expansion of Illumination's Nintendo-based efforts, including possible plans for a full-on Donkey Kong spin-off.

If that turns out to be the case, then it would make sense for DK and his fellow Kongs to take a step back for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, only to come back in full force in a potential Donkey Kong film.

Illumination Entertainment

Coming off the teases of the Kong family fans got in the first Mario film, there are plenty of directions Illumination could go with its potential Kong-centric blockbuster.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie set up characters like Diddy Kong and Cranky Kong, but never thoroughly explored them. A Donkey Kong movie would presumably dive into those characters, tackling a story based on Rare's beloved series of Donkey Kong Country games.

This would likely see the Kongs take on the terrifying King K. Rool and his Kremling army in a battle for the Jungle Kingdom, just like in the games.