Nintendo’s 4th Movie Reportedly Revealed, And It’s Releasing After The Legend Of Zelda

Nintendo's fourth movie of the modern era has reportedly been revealed, and it will seemingly be released after The Legend of Zelda. After more than two decades away from the big screen, following 1993's disastrous Super Mario Bros. film adaptation, the Big N is back in theaters in a big way. Illumination's animated Super Mario Bros. Movie ushered in a new era for the video game giant, setting up several other Nintendo franchises to get the same treatment.

One of those titles will seemingly be Donkey Kong, according to a new rumor. Insider MyTimeToShineHello shared that their sources claim Nintendo is already working on a Donkey Kong movie, and it will be released sometime in 2028. This would follow the path laid out by the Japanese company's other theatrical ventures, including The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and The Legend of Zelda.

Nintendo's iconic primate previously appeared in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, voiced by Seth Rogan. Rogan's name was notably absent from a recent casting announcement for the Mario Movie sequel, leading some to believe Nintendo may be saving him for his own animated spin-off.

Illumination Entertainment

Known scooper Daniel Richtman shared back in early October that he had heard a DK movie may be in the works, but failed to provide any specifics beyond that. If this report comes to be true, Donkey Kong would be the furthest out movie on the Nintendo theatrical slate, coming after The Legend of Zelda (which is due out in May 2027).

Rogan previously teased that he would love to see a Donkey Kong solo film, citing the Donkey Kong Country games as the perfect place to pull from for narrative inspiration.

Nintendo will next take to the big screen on April 3, 2026, with the release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The new film from Illumination Entertainment will follow the heroes of Nintendo's Mario franchise as they are thrust on a cosmic adventure featuring a new villain in the menacing Bowser Jr.

What Does Nintendo's Theatrical Future Look Like?

Nintendo

After decades of safely guarding its IP from adaptation, a new day has dawned at Nintendo. The Switch 2 maker has recognized the potential that clever partnerships can offer, particularly in the realm of Hollywood.

This has taken the form of its biggest titles getting movie adaptations, as well as several theme park ventures with the help of Universal.

At present, it is unclear if this is just a phase for the Mario maker, or if the gaming giant is in it for the long haul. However, with things like the Mario Movie being such a resounding success (making over $1 billion at the global box office), it would be savvy for Nintendo to keep the adaptations coming.

Following The Super Mario Galaxy Movie next year, Nintendo will debut its first non-Mario movie project in the form of Wes Ball's The Legend of Zelda film project, being made in partnership with Sony Pictures. This will also be Nintendo's stab at a live-action movie since the ill-fated Super Mario Bros. in the early 1990s.

If Zelda succeeds, this could open a whole new door for Nintendo, as it will no longer be bound to just animated projects, with the ability to pursue some of its IP that would benefit from live-action, like the beloved Metroid franchise.

On the animated front, though, there is still plenty to mine. The Mario Movie alone is ripe for the spin-off treatment. Whether it be Donkey Kong, Luigi's Mansion, or Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, there are plenty of directions Nintendo could go for future adventures based in the Mushroom Kingdom.

Outside of the Mario franchise, Nintendo has a whole host of IP begging for animated adaptations, like Star Fox, Kirby, and Pikmin.

To put it another way, if Nintendo wants to commit to and create its own NCU (or Nintendo Cinematic Universe), then it has the goods to do so. Let's just hope it all leads to an epic Super Smash Bros. crossover film at the end of it all.