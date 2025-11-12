Here's Why Bowser Is So Small In Super Mario Galaxy Movie's Trailer

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer has left some fans scratching their heads, as Jack Black's Bowser appeared as a smaller, shrunken-down version of the terrifying Nintendo villain. The first trailer for Illumination's second stab at a Mario film just dropped, debuting a first look at the titular plumber's star-faring adventure as well as several new cast members like Brie Larson as Princess Rosalina and Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr.

However, one small detail from the new sneak peek has caught the eyes of audiences. Bowser is small. The King of the Koopas appears as a miniature version of his former self, popping up in the trailer's first few seconds, tending to his toy-sized castle while Mario and Luigi watch over him.

Illumination Entertainment

Bowser previously appeared as a villainous titan in the first movie, making his new shrunken stature confusing for fans who may not remember the details of that debut film.

Illumination Entertainment

Jack Black's Mario franchise big bad is small thanks to the events of The Super Mario Bros. Movie's thrilling finale. As Mario and Luigi took down King Koopa, thwarting his plan to harness the power of the iconic Super Star, Bowser was fed a Mini Mushroom, shrinking him down to the size of a small toy and putting him into a jar.

Illumination Entertainment

This was done so that Mario and friends could keep watch over the spine-shelled antagonist, so that he may not terrorize the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom and beyond again.

Illumination Entertainment

So, when The Super Mario Galaxy Movie picks up, Bowser is still in his pint-sized form under the guard of Princess Peach and her Toad forces.

Illumination Entertainment

However, with the introduction of Bowser's villainous son, Bowser Jr., as the sequel's primary threat, one can only assume the Mario Movie character will be freed of his nanoscopic binds, ready to wreak havoc on the entire galaxy alongside his snaggle-toothed spawn.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie comes to theaters on April 3, 2026. The new film from Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment stars Chris Pratt as the titular mustachioed plumber as he takes to the stars to thwart the plans of the villainous Bowser Jr.

Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, and Keegan-Michael Key will reprise their roles for the first film. Meanwhile, Brie Larson and Benny Safdie are newcomers for the sequel, playing Princess Rosaline and Bowser Jr., respectively.

Will Bowser Get Big Again in the Mario Galaxy Movie?

Thus far, the only version of Bowser fans have seen in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has been the small one seen in the debut trailer. However, that does not mean the character will remain shrunken for the entire film. In fact, it seems highly unlikely that that is the case.

While not expressly shown in the trailer, it seems as though the (at least early) plot of The Mario Galaxy Movie will follow Benny Safdie's Bowser Jr. as he attempts to reclaim his father from the Mushroom Kingdom's forces.

This will seemingly culminate in the raid hinted at during the trailer's final few moments, in which the Koopa Kid attacks Peach's castle.

Perhaps, he steals him away, with some power from across the stars, taking his father and retreating to the cosmos. This then prompts Mario, Luigi, and Peach to explore the galaxy in search of Bowser and his son.

Meanwhile, Bowser Jr. may figure out how to grow Bowser back to his normal size. There is even the chance Giga Bowser makes an appearance, not only growing up to his normal stature, but growing to the size of a planet, as he appears in some sequences in the Mario Galaxy and Mario Galaxy 2 video games.