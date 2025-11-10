Super Mario Galaxy Movie Merch Confirms Film’s 2nd Villain

New movie merch confirmed the inclusion of a second villain in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment will return to the Mushroom Kingdom in 2026, taking Nintendo's iconic video game plumber and sending him star-bound in a new big-screen adventure based on the beloved Super Mario series of games. This new Mario film project has already been confirmed to expand its cast, with the debut of long-time fan-favorites like Yoshi, but it will not stop there.

A new product listing has seemingly given away that the dastardly Bowser Jr. will appear in the upcoming Mario Movie sequel. New Pillsbury Super Mario Galaxy Movie-themed packaging leaked online (via Tops Market), revealing some exciting details about the 2026 blockbuster. Paramount among these was the inclusion of Bowser Jr.'s logo.

Pillsbury

The villain's snaggle-toothed emblem can be seen emblazoned on the back of the new Pillbusry Yoshi's Egg sugar cookie box as a part of a galactic map connect-the-dot-style maze.

Pillsbury

To this point, Jack Black's Bowser has been the only big bad confirmed to appear in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Names like Bowser Jr., Wario, and Waluigi have been thrown around as potential secondary villains for the star-faring adventure, but this is the first confirmation that the pint-sized powerhouse will appear in the movie in some capacity.

Bowser Jr., first introduced in Super Mario Sunshine, is the biological son of the King Koopa himself, Bowser. The character has made many appearances in the Mario games and their various spin-offs over the years, notably serving as a primary villain in the Mario Galaxy franchise alongside his fire-breathing father.

Nintendo

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie comes to theaters on April 3, 2026. The new animated film will once again star Chris Pratt as the series' central overall-wearing hero, as he takes his talents to the stars to protect not just the Mushroom Kingdom, but the entire galaxy from the villainous Bowser (Jack Black).

Bowser Jr. Could Be Just the Tip of the Mario Movie Villain Iceberg

It felt inevitable that Jack Black's Bowser would have some help in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. After his plans to harness the energy of the Power Star were thwarted in the first Mario Movie, fans had long speculated about how the king of the Koopas would rally his troops for a second go at Mario and friends.

Bowser Jr. just makes sense, giving Bowser a 'just as evil as he is' sidekick as he takes his villainous exploits galactic. However, he may be the tip of the iceberg for the movie's new villainous team.

Bowser Jr.'s name appeared in a reported leaked synopsis of the movie, alongside other new characters like Yoshi (already confirmed to appear) and the yet-to-be-announced Wario.

Wario could be the next villain character confirmed for the Mario Galaxy Movie, giving Bowser yet another name taking up arms against Mario, Luigi, and Peach.

Another group of characters is often associated with Bowser Jr. as well. The Koopa Kids (also known as the Koopalings) are Bowser's other villainous children and the biological siblings of Bowser Jr.

So, there is a chance that if Bowser Jr. is in the new movie, so too are Bowser's other sinister spawn, Larry, Morton, Wendy, Iggy, Roy, Lemmy, and Ludwig.