Super Mario Galaxy Movie Photo Highlights 4 Epic Video Game Worlds

Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment seemingly snuck teases of four epic worlds from the Mario Galaxy games in its first Super Mario Galaxy Movie image. The 2026 sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie will take Chris Pratt's plucky video game plumber to the stars, as it adapts elements of the beloved Galaxy series of Mario 3D platformers.

During its official reveal, Illumination CEO Christopher Meledandri made it clear that the upcoming film "holds surprises for fans of every Mario era;" however, he did add that despite that, the Galaxy games remain the "core inspiration" for the movie's story. This will seemingly bring worlds, characters (like Rosalina or Bowser Jr.), and narrative elements from Super Mario Galaxy and Galaxy 2 to the big screen. Yet, nothing concrete has been shown from the film other than its largely innocuous initial teaser.

Luckily, the detectives of the internet have been on the case, discovering Nintendo and Illumination were hiding some secret Mario Galaxy-themed details in the movie's reveal trailer (via X user Stealth40K). Fans online spotted four epic video game worlds hidden in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie logo.

Nintendo

While the original title treatment for the Mario Galaxy games featured the night sky within its lettering, the movie's take on the logo is filled with an entire solar system of levels from the Galaxy games, obscured by a gorgeous purple and pink gradient.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie comes to theaters on April 3, 2026. Following up on the billion-dollar success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Galaxy will take audiences to the stars as Mario and friends embark on a cosmic adventure unlike any other. Only a handful of cast members have been confirmed for the new film, with Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, and Kevin Michael Richardson all announced to be reprising their roles from the first movie.

Every World Featured in the Mario Galaxy Movie Logo

Gateway Galaxy

Nintendo

Gateway Galaxy is where it all starts for Mario in the first Mario Galaxy game. This idyllic series of small planetoid spheres, inhabited by adorable star-powered rabbits, looks a lot like the Mushroom Kingdom Mario is familiar with, just set on the backdrop of space.

In the game, Gateway Galaxy is capped off with an epic boss battle with a giant Goomba, which Mario needs to flip on its head to stomp upon, as opposed to the simple 'jump and squish' technique he uses back home.

Nintendo

Galaxy's iconic opening planet can be seen in the center of the "X" of the Super Mario Galaxy Movie logo.

Honeyhive Galaxy

Nintendo

Another iconic location from the first Galaxy game is the buzzing Honeyhinve Galaxy. Honeyhive's monstrous trees and picturesque waterfalls can be seen across the bottom of the "L" and "A" in the movie's logo.

The Honeyhive Galaxy is mainly populated by talking bees. Here, Mario is introduced to his Bee Mario power-up, which allows him to hover upward for a short period.

Nintendo

Mario's primary mission in Honeyhive is to help the large Queen Bee that rules the galaxy by clearing out some of Bowser's pesky forces that have set up shop on their front step.

Gusty Garden Galaxy

Nintendo

Fans got a tease of the Gusty Garden Galaxy in the first Mario Movie, with its oft-celebrated them music being a part of the final musical suite played during that film's credits (perhaps offering fans an early tease of where the sequel may go).

However, audiences will finally get the real thing in the Mario Galaxy Movie. Gusty Garden's oblong scattered shapes are in the "Y" of the movie's official logo. Illumination directly references the well-known question mark formation in the galaxy's appearance in the game.

Nintendo

Gusty Garden consists of several smaller flower-themed planets and bright and colorful flora that covers most of its planetary surface.

Bowser's Airship

Nintendo

Since Super Mario Bros. 3 hit the NES in 1988, fans have associated the franchise's terrifying villain, Bowser, with his vast fleet of airships. While these vessels did not appear in the first film, they seemingly will in the second.

One of the Bowser's Airship levels from Super Mario Galaxy is hidden between the "G" and "A" of the Galaxy Movie's title treatment, hinting that King Koopa's flying battalion will pop up in the 2026 sequel.

Nintendo

In Galaxy, Bowser's Airship marks a major boss battle, as Mario comes to blows with Bowser's son, Bowser Jr. In the game, Bowser Jr. is put in charge of the space-faring armada, further hinting that Bowser's evil offspring could appear in the upcoming film.