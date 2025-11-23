First Look at Mario's New Costume In 'Super Mario Galaxy Movie' (Photos)

Marketing for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie offered a first look at Mario's new costume in the movie. Since his debut all the way back in 1981's Donkey Kong, Mario has been known for his various costume changes, oftentimes granting him other-worldly powers to help him on his platforming journies. That has translated to the Mario Movie franchise as well, with Nintendo's mustachioed plumber taking on several different forms in the first Mario film.

The first trailer and poster for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie revealed a new look for Chris Pratt's Mario in the upcoming film. This new costume sees the koopa-stomping hero wearing a Mad Max-like poncho with a pair of goiggles strapped around his neck.

The movie's debut poster also features Luigi in a similar-looking get-up with the large inverted pyramid of Super Mario Odyssey's Sand Kingdom looming in the background.

Players could unlock a similar-looking costume in Mario Odyssey during their adventure to save Princess Peach, but that one did sport some very striking differences.

In the Odyssey, the poncho look seemed to draw inspiration from the San Kingdom's "Day of the Dead" set dressing, with Mario's costume featuring a more traditional woven look, along with a large sombrero atop his head.

Fans got a tease of this new costume during the movie's initial full-length trailer. In that sneak peek at the animated adventure, Mario can be seen with the goggles of this get-up over his eyes as he rides across a dusty desert on a motorcycle.

This does not mean Mario's traditional denim overalled look will not be present in the upcoming film.

Both Mario and Luigi can be seen in the movie's trailer rocking their traditional plumber's looks, standing within Princess Peach's castle.

The first Super Mario Movie featured several of Mario's iconic costume changes from the games, including the iconic Fire Flower outfit, Cat Mario, and the Tanooki suit (as made famous by Super Mario Bros. 3).

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie marks Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment's return to the Mushroom Kingdom, adapting even more of Nintendo's beloved video game series for the big screen. This next adventure will see Mario and friends head to the cosmos after the emergence of a mysterious new threat, Bowser Jr.

The film again stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach. It will also introduce newcomers to the franchise, Brie Larson and Benny Safdie, who will join the Mario Movie universe as the star-faring Princess Rosalina and Bowser's sinister spawn, Bowser Jr., respectively.

What Other Costume Will Mario Wear in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie?

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has the chance to introduce some of the best Mario costumes in the entire franchise. This new poncho look, interestingly enough, does not even originate from the Mario Galaxy series of games, meaning there could be any number of new Mario looks in the upcoming film that do not necessarily draw inspiration from Galaxy or Galaxy 2.

Just looking at those games in particular, there are several costumes Illumination could pull in that would make for some fun in the new animated sequel. These include Bee Mario, Boo Mario, Spring Mario, Rock Mario, and Cloud Mario.

All of these could present interesting opportunities for dynamic and varied set pieces set across the stars, with Mario helping a colony of space-faring bees or blending in with some ghostly Boos.

Of course, though, there is also the chance that other fan-favorite looks from elsewhere in the Mario franchise will end up in the new film. Costumes like Ice Mario, Cape Mario, and Propeller Hat Mario have yet to appear in the movies, so there is also a chance that they will be considered as well.