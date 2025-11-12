4 Clues That Suggest Rosalina and Peach Are Related, And The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Can Prove It

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will introduce Brie Larson as Princess Rosalina, leaving some fans wondering if the new video game royal is related to the iconic Princess Peach. Universal and Illumination Entertainment recently debuted its first full-length trailer for the new animated sequel. The sneak peek at Mario's space-faring adventure debuted a new princess character to the Mario Movie lore, in the mysterious Rosalina.

Rosalina originally debuted in Nintendo's Super Mario Galaxy video game as the adoptive mother of the Lumas (a race of star-shaped beings that inhabit the cosmos in the Mario world). Since her introduction into the Nintendo canon, Rosalina has become widely beloved, making her arrival in the movie universe all the more exciting.

However, her incoming role in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has resurfaced some major questions about the character and her potential familial connection to Princess Peach (who is voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy in the Mario movies).

While Nintendo has never outright confirmed that Rosalina and Peach are related, that has not stopped fans from theorizing about the subject. Perhaps with the release of the Mario Movie sequel, fans will be given even more hints than are already out there, potentially giving the Mario faithful a definitive answer.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie comes to theaters on April 3, 2026. Following the events of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the new animated sequel will see Chris Pratt's hero take to the stars following the emergence of a new threat, Bowser Jr.

4 Hints That Rosalina and Peach Are Related

Peach's Mario Movie Origin Story

Illumination Entertainment

Even though the first Mario Movie did not feature Rosalina proper, that did not stop fans from connecting the character to the animated blockbuster. One of the biggest questions coming out of the 2023 big-screen adventure was where Anya Taylor-Joy's Princess Peach actually came from.

She first appeared in the film, having already been crowned the leader of the Mushroom Kingdom; however, one thing was immediately apparent: it did not seem like she originally hailed from the iconic video game locale.

The movie hinted as much during one sequence between her and Chris Pratt's Mario. As the pair looked up at the stars, Peach described the story of how she ended up in the Mushroom Kingdom, saying she was warped away by one of the series' signature green pipes and was raised by the kingdom's resident Toads.

It is during this flashback that fans see a version of Baby Peach adorned in stars and moons. Some took this to potentially be a hint that she may come from the same cosmic place as Rosalina. This could explain why Brie Larson's star-hopping princess appears in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie as she potentially hunts for her long-lost sister.

Family Resemblance

Illumination Entertainment

Another key clue to Princess Peach and Princess Rosalina's potential familial connection is as simple as the pair of characters sharing a family resemblance.

Both princesses have striking blond hair and blue eyes. They even share similar facial features in the Mario Movie canon, with almost the same face shape.

It would also make sense that they both seem to come from royal blood, with both taking on the role of princess in their respective kingdoms. If the two characters were to be related, from a visual point of view, it would not be the most surprising thing in the world.

This is especially the case when one considers how much other siblings in the Mario world look like one another (i.e., Mario and Luigi, and Wario and Waluigi).

Mario Galaxy's Storybook Pages

Nintendo

While the story of the Super Mario Galaxy games is very much the same 'stop Bowser and save the princess' fare that fans are accustomed to, they also feature small sprinkles of a greater narrative told through an in-game storybook.

In the first game, this book was intended to provide players with subtle hints about how Rosalina came to lead the Lumas as princess. In Chapter 4 of the Mario Galaxy storybook (subtitled "The Dream"), the game describes a dream that The Girl/Rosalina had of her mother.

Curiously, though, the mother character shown from the nose down has a striking resemblance to Princess Peach. This may suggest that the pair share the same mom, justifying why this obscured figure looks so similar to both of them.

Cancelled Plans From the Games

Nintendo

Nintendo once planned to have Peach and Rosalina be related in the games' continuity. According to the official PRIMA guide for the original Super Mario Galaxy game, the Galaxy development team initially intended for the pair of princess characters to be related, but the plan was ultimately abandoned.

Perhaps the movie could revisit this idea, finally revealing that the pair are sisters, cousins, or connected by blood in some way, after years of speculation among fans.