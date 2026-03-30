Mario Galaxy Movie Yoshi Popcorn Bucket Guide (AMC, Regal & Cinemark)

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will introduce fans to Yoshi when it hits theaters on Wednesday, April 1, and will celebrate the hit character with new popcorn buckets. Amidst a slew of exciting new characters in this sequel, Donald Glover's interpretation of Yoshi will have plenty of fans' attention as he finally makes his debut in this saga.

Multiple theater chains released the first look at popcorn buckets the popcorn The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. This specific bucket celebrates the full debut of Donald Glover's Yoshi, who was teased in the original animated Mario movie before playing a main role in the 2026 sequel.

Ahead of this movie's theatrical debut, the Yoshi bucket is a huge seller for Universal at multiple theater chains, already selling out for online retailers and at theaters across the country. As popcorn buckets have become a major trend for every big blockbuster release over the last few years, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's Yoshi bucket has been a particularly big hit.

Much of this is due to Yoshi being one of the biggest selling points for this new movie after he was teased in a post-credits scene in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. There, his classic green-spotted egg was seen in the sewers before starting to crack as fans heard his classic "Yoshi!" ring out through the pipes. Since then, Yoshi has been all over marketing material for the sequel, quickly becoming a fan-favorite hero.

How To Get Mario Galaxy Movie's Yoshi Popcorn Bucket

AMC Theaters

AMC Theaters revealed its official Yoshi popcorn bucket in early March, which depicts the green-and-white dinosaur sitting down and holding one of his classic spotted eggs. Boasting his classic shell on his back, the egg then opens for fans to enjoy their popcorn.

AMC Theatres

As of writing, this bucket is not available for pre-order online, but it is already available to purchase in theaters. When the Mario Galaxy movie premieres on April 1st, the bucket will be available from AMC Theaters alongside their other popcorn buckets here.

Regal Movies

Regal Movies announced a similar popcorn bucket for Yoshi in a short video highlighting the piece of merchandise. Circling around the figure, this bucket is identical to the one sold by AMC Theatres. It is made of plastic and listed at 105 oz.

You can pre-order the Yoshi Popcorn bucket through Regal's website here, although as of the time of writing it is listed as "Coming Soon". It will cost $49.95. Additionally, customers may purchase only three of these buckets per person.

Cinemark

Cinemark is also selling the same Yoshi popcorn bucket, which does not differ in design from the first two theater chains. Also depicting Yoshi holding an egg in front of him, this bucket is 105 oz. and uses a small door in the egg to hold the popcorn.

CInemark

Like the one sold at Regal, this bucket will retail for $49.95, and it is currently available for pre-order at Cinemark's website here. It will not be available until August 3, and deliveries are expected to begin between August 5 and August 9.

The Yoshi popcorn bucket is currently available at physical theater locations before The Super Mario Galaxy Movie releases on April 1. However, supplies are limited, as some outlets are already reporting to have sold out of the bucket.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is the sequel to 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie, inspired by the video game of the same name. Starring Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Benny Safdie, and Glen Powell, the story will show Mario, Luigi, and crew in a new battle against Bowser and his son, all while their universe expands to new heights for their next adventure.