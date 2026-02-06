Watch: New Mario Galaxy Movie Footage Reveals Best Look At Baby Mario & Luigi

Baby Mario and Luigi took center stage in new footage from The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. During the recently debuted "Yoshi First Look" Mario Movie trailer, it was revealed that Nintendo's egg-loving dinosaur will not be the only new significant addition to the upcoming film. In one blink-and-you'll-miss-it scene, infant versions of the movie's central heroes could be seen in the arms of Keegan-Michael Key's Toad.

After previously only being teased, fans got their first proper look at Baby Mario and Luigi in action as part of a new promo making the rounds. The roughly 15-second sneak peek at the upcoming film appears to be airing as a part of NBC's Olympics coverage, joining several other bumpers centered on the movie.

While the other promotional videos seem not to feature actual footage from the movie, this new tease offers an extended look at the T. rex sequence that closed The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's "Yoshi First Look" teaser. In it, the pair of diaper-wearing characters can be seen playing on the sleeping titan, using bones to make music on the scaly creature's teeth.

Toad and Yoahi quickly rush in, scooping up Baby Mario and Luigi, because the dino eventually awakens and sends them on the run.

Watch the full Baby Mario and Luigi scene below:

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is set to shell-jump its way into theaters worldwide on April 1. The upcoming animated sequel from Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures is based on Nintendo's beloved platformer video game series, following the New York-based plumber Mario (Chris Pratt) and his brother, Luigi (Charlie Day), and their various exploits in the colorful, otherworldly Mushroom Kingdom.

After defeating the terrifying Bowser (Jack Black) in the first Mario film, the moustachioed duo are set to take to the cosmos in the new movie, after the emergence of the snaggle-toothed Bowser Jr. (Benny Safdie).

How Will Baby Mario and Luigi Play Into The Super Mario Galaxy Movie?

Illumination Entertainment

Baby Mario and Luigi's introduction into the Mario Movie universe raises some interesting questions about how the pint-sized duo will factor into The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

In the games, it is unclear whether Baby Mario and Baby Luigi are distinct characters from their adult counterparts or simply aged-down versions of the classic gaming heroes.

In their video game debut, Yoshi's Island for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), they are described as young takes on both Mario and Luigi, with the game actually taking place years before the mainline Mario games. However, they are also seen alongside their adult counterparts in spin-off titles like Mario Kart and the various Mario Sports titles.

Nintendo

So, are these new Mario Galaxy Movie characters wholly new beings, just younger versions of the regular heroes, or something else entirely?

With Yoshi's introduction in the movie, there is a chance this Baby Mario and Luigi scene is actually a flashback, perhaps tying the Mario Bros. back to the Mushroom Kingdom without them knowing they had any connection to the video game world.

The other most likely option is that, at some point in the upcoming animated romp, Mario and Luigi are shrunk down to their childlike form, letting Yoshi shine as the 'adult in the room' for a portion of the adventure.