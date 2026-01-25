Super Mario Movie 2 Leak Unveils Mario's 1 New Power

Fans got a taste of one of Mario's new powers set to make its big-screen debut, thanks to a new Super Mario Galaxy Movie leak. The upcoming sequel to Illumination Entertainment's original Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to dive even deeper into Nintendo's expansive video game canon. This, of course, will take the form of new characters, plot lines, and locations from the Mario games making their way into the animated blockbuster, but it also will mean even more of the mustachioed plumber's iconic moveset will take center stage.

One of these new powers coming over from the games is Mario's signature star-sping from Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2. In a now-deleted product listing for a Super Mario Galaxy Movie "Spin'n Match Game," a render of Chris Pratt's Nintendo mascot can be seen doing the fan-favorite video game move, seemingly confirming its presence in the movie.

Nintendo

This star-spin move is central to the gameplay of the Mario Galaxy games. Aside from new power-ups like Bee or Boo Mario, the star-spin was the most significant new addition to Mario's base moveset in the Nintendo Wii 3D platformer duology.

Nintendo

It allows Mario to get just a bit more height on a jump, with a spin at the top, as well as giving the beloved video game tentpole another offensive move to use against the hordes of Bowser's army.

Nintendo

A variation of this spin move has appeared in multiple Mario titles since the Galaxy games. It was even seemingly present in the first Mario Movie. However, none of these has directly been the star-spin itself.

Illumination Entertainment

In fact, one spin moment from the last film was more inspired by the character's Tanooki tail spin rather than the Galaxy move.

Illumination Entertainment

The star-spin, specifically, only becomes available to Mario after he is bonded with the alien race of sentient stars, Lumas, early on in Galaxy 1. This powered-up version of the spin creates a large blue swirl around the character, giving his usual spin an almost super-powered aura to it.

Nintendo

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ground-pounds its way into theaters on April 3. Chris Pratt returns to voice the titular Nintendo figurehead, along with Charlie Day back as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, and Jack Black as Bowser. The upcoming film will also see the big-screen debut of fan-favorite characters, Rosalina (Brie Larson) and Bowser Jr. (Benny Safdie).

Other New Powers To Watch For In the Mario Galaxy Movie

Mario's star-spin felt like a guarantee for the Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The iconic twirl has become synonymous with the Galaxy games. So, if Illumination and Universal were bringing even pieces of those star-faring adventures to the screen, the star-spin was almost surely going to be there.

However, the star-spin cannot be the only new power set to debut in the 2026 Mario sequel. The Galaxy games are full of epic new powers for Mario and his friends to use. Some of these include Bee Mario, Boo Mario, Spring Mario, and Cloud Mario.

Surely, at least one of these alternate Mario forms will come to the big screen in the upcoming film, especially if the movie will visit some of the Galaxy levels it seemingly will (read more about the video game levels confirmed for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie here).

Also, one cannot count out the appearance of a particular green dinosaur. Technically, Yoshi, Mario's dino-like companion, is a power-up in the games, emerging from a question block just like a Super Mushroom or Fire Flower.

Yoshi was the big tease at the end of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, with a green-spotted egg appearing in the sewers beneath New York City in that film's post-credits scene.

While Illumination has yet to show off Yoshi in any meaningful way in relation to the Mario Galaxy film, the long-tongued lizard has been teased continuously with the movie, so one has to assume he will be there.