Nintendo Confirms 17 Super Smash Bros Characters Exist In The Mario Movie Universe

Nintendo's roster of Super Smash Bros. characters is slowly expanding in the Mario Movie universe. The upcoming Super Mario Galaxy Movie was once thought to be just a continuation of the Super Mario Bros. Movie, but as the movie's marketing has continued, a bigger plan might have been revealed. More and more characters from the wider Nintendo universe have been added to the Mario sequel, paving the way for a Super Smash Bros. reunion on the big screen.

Nintendo has partnered with Illumination to bring its classic mascot platforming games to the screen, which resulted in a $1 billion franchise after the first movie was released in 2023. The world is only getting bigger in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie as Nintendo appears to want to bring even more of its popular characters, even those outside of Mario, to cinemas.

Super Smash Bros. has always been the Nintendo game where characters from far and wide can crossover in fighter-style brawls, leading to unexpected match-ups, and now Nintendo appears to be infusing some of that DNA in its cinematic ventures as well.

Super Smash Bros. Characters Confirmed in the Mario Movie Universe

Mario

Nintendo

The man, the myth, the legend himself, Mario, was the first definitive Super Smash Bros. fighter to head his own animated movie, with Chris Pratt voicing the character. Mario has been a mainstay in the Super Smash Bros. franchise since the first game was released in 1999.

Luigi

Nintendo

The other half of the Super Mario Bros. equation is the green-wearing plumber, Luigi. Charlie Day voices Luigi in the Super Mario movies, who will accompany his brother on the galaxy-spanning adventure in Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Like Mario, Luigi has been in Super Smash Bros. since the beginning, though he was hidden as an unlockable fighter.

Princess Peach

Nintendo

Anya Taylor-Joy voices Princess Peach, the ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, in the Nintendo movie universe. Super Mario Galaxy Movie promises to dig deeper into Peach's origins, as well as equip her with her iconic parasol.

Peach is known for being a great aerial fighter in Super Smash Bros. games, so this addition in the sequel sets her up for any future crossover brawls.

Yoshi

Nintendo

Mario and Luigi's dinosaur pal Yoshi is making his debut in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and like his friends, he is a consistent Super Smash Bros. fighter. Yoshi (voiced by Donald Glover in the film) has a unique move in the games to swallow enemies and turn them into eggs (which he also displays in the movie). His eggs also make up an important part of his moveset in the Smash Bros. games.

Rosalina

Nintendo

Another newcomer in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is Brie Larson as Rosalina. Rosalina is the caretaker of the little star-children, the Lumas, in the games, and also bears magic powers through her Star Wand. Rosalina and her Luma companion were added as fighters in Super Smash Bros 4 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Bowser

Nintendo

The big bad of the Mario franchise is Bowser, whose rageful tone (and lovely singing voice) is provided by Jack Black in the Super Mario Bros. films. Bowser was added as a character in Super Smash Bros. Melee in 2001, and he became a devastating opponent.

Bowser's size, ability to breathe fire, and spiked shell all became powerful parts of his moveset, making him a true challenge in the fighting ring. His Final Smash, Giga Bowser, could make for an exciting final battle if brought over to the movies.

Bowser Jr.

Nintendo

Bowser's son, Bowser Jr., is stepping in to save his dad in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, with Benny Safdie voicing the heir to the Koopa Kingdom. Bowser Jr. was introduced a bit later in Super Mario Sunshine, and only made his Super Smash debut in Super Smash Bros. 4 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

However, Bowser Jr. is not the only Koopaling in the Nintendo universe, and Easter eggs for Ludwig von Koopa and Roy Koopa have been spotted in the Super Marios Bros Movie and Super Mario Galaxy Movie, both of which are skins available for Bowser Jr. in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Donkey Kong

Nintendo

The Kong family was introduced to fans in the first Super Smash Bros. Movie, though they may be absent in the second film (and maybe for good reason). The large and powerful gorilla (voiced by Seth Rogen in the Nintendo film) is the lead of his own gaming series, but has been in Super Smash Bros. as a fighter since the very beginning.

Diddy Kong

Nintendo

The smaller nephew of Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, appeared alongside his uncle in the first Super Mario film, voiced by Eric Bauza. Rather than brute strength, Diddy Kong relies more on an array of gadgets that give him an edge in Super Smash Bros games, which he's appeared in since 2008's Super Smash Bros. Brawl.

Fox

Nintendo

The biggest new Super Smash Bros. fighter to enter the realm of the Nintendo Movie universe is Fox McCloud, from the Starfox franchise. After persistent rumors that Starfox would crossover with Mario in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Nintendo confirmed it a week ahead of the movie's release date by giving Fox his own poster.

Fox is another original Super Smash Bros. fighter, having appeared in every game in the franchise since 1999. His inclusion in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie is the biggest hint yet that Nintendo is eventually planning on a Super Smash Bros. film.

Pikmin (+ Olimar)

Nintendo

The appearance of the Pikmin in marketing for the Super Mario Galaxy Movie was a surprise to everyone, further confirming an interconnected Nintendo universe in these films. The little plant-like creatures were added to Smash Bros. in Brawl, alongside the game's human protagonist, Olimar.

ROB

Nintendo

The robot ROB was one of the first non-Mario characters to be spotted in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Originally released as a peripheral device for the Nintendo Entertainment System, ROB began appearing in the latter three Smash Bros. games and became famous for his long-range projectiles, which could damage opponents from afar.

Little Mac

Nintendo

Some characters have yet to fully appear in the Super Mario Bros. movies, but Easter eggs in the Nintendo movie universe hint at their presence and suggest they could be introduced someday. One of these is Little Mac, the protagonist in the Punch-Out!! series, whose picture was included in the Punch-Out Pizza place in the first film.

Pit

Nintendo

Another subtle shout-out in The Super Mario Bros. Movie is to Kid Icarus, which Mario plays on his personal NES system. The protagonist of Kid Icarus is the angel boy, Pit, who also serves as a fighter in Smash Bros. games starting in 2008's Brawl.

Game & Watch

Nintendo

Game & Watch gets a few subtle homages in the first Super Mario Bros. movie throughout Brooklyn, particularly during the construction scenes where a fire truck mirrors the design from the Game & Watch game Fire, and the brothers' run through the construction site seemed to be an echo of Mario's Cement Factory.

Mr. Game & Watch appeared in Super Smash Bros. games starting with Melee and has remained a fighter through Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Duck Hunt Dog

Nintendo

Duck Hunt Dog gets a brief shout-out in the first film when Mario and Luigi visit an apartment with a painting of a laughing bulldog, echoing the dog's expression in Duck Hunt Dog. The duck and dog team were added as fighters in Super Smash Bros. 4 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Captain Falcon

Nintendo

A poster on Mario's wall in the first film references the Blue Falcon from the F-Zero games, which is typically the vehicle of choice for Captain Falcon, another Smash Bros. fighter who is confirmed to be canon in the Mario movie universe.