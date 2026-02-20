New Mario Galaxy Movie Trailer Might Be Hiding The Biggest Nintendo Cameo Yet

Fans are convinced the biggest Nintendo cameo yet is hiding in Illumination Entertainment's latest Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer. Universal's upcoming Mario Movie sequel is set to once again blow the doors open on Nintendo's beloved video game world. The first film, while focusing on Mario and friends, managed to sneak in several references to other Nintendo IPs, including Wrecking Crew and Ice Climbers.

A new theory emerged after the release of yet another trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The new 30-second spot, which focuses on Mario and friends on their intergalactic conquest to take down the villainous Bowser Jr., swayed some into thinking that the mascot of the Nintendo-developed Star Fox video game franchise, Fox McCloud, may also appear in the film.

In one specific shot (at the 0:02 mark in the new spot), an unknown character is seen standing off to the left side of the screen. This cropped-out cast member appears to be wearing a mostly green outfit with some white accents and a blaster gun on his right hip.

Illumination Entertainment

With characters like Mario, Peach, Yoshi, Toad, and Luigi all visible in the frame, it is unclear who exactly this mystery man (or woman) could be, but Fox is a solid guess.

The unseen character's outfit does closely resemble that of the fellow franchise mainstay. Plus, he is one of the few Nintendo characters to carry a weapon like that seen in the new Mario Movie snippet.

Nintendo

It was previously reported that Nintendo has plans to bring some of its other franchises to the big screen as part of a shared "Mario Cinematic Universe." The closest audiences have come to this strategy to date is the inclusion of Donkey Kong characters in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but Mario and friends have yet to meaningfully crossover with any other Nintendo IP.

The Japanese video game giant is working on a live-action Legend of Zelda movie with Sony Pictures; however, it remains unclear whether that will be part of these plans for an interconnected movie universe.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie marks the second animated film from Nintendo and Minions studio Illumination Entertainment. Set for release on April 1, the upcoming star-faring blockbuster will see Chris Pratt's titular video game icon go cosmic as he chases down the terrifying Bowser Jr. (played by Benny Safdie).

Is Star Fox Hiding in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie?

Nintendo

The Star Fox characters appearing in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is not the most outlandish theory out there. Sure, the Star Fox franchise only crosses over with Mario in the Super Smash Bros. games, but nothing is stopping the fan-favorite bunch from popping up in the animated movie sequel, especially given its cosmic setting.

The Star Fox characters are best known for their planet-hopping adventures as part of their beloved space shooter franchise. If Nintendo truly is planning an interconnected movie universe, as rumored, then Fox McCloud crossing paths with Chris Pratt's mustachioed plumber amongst the stars would not feel out of place.

In a 2025 financial presentation, Nintendo teased that it has several unannounced movie projects in the works. Some had speculated that this could include a Donkey Kong film and Metroid, but who is to say Star Fox isn't part of those plans?

Earlier in the Mario Galaxy Movie press cycle, Pratt teased that there are "a couple more [unannounced characters] that are not in the trailer that people should be excited to see" (via GamesRadar):

"Oh, yes, there are. I'm not allowed to say what they are, but yes, there are some really incredible… Well, I think some of them have been released in the trailer – Rosalina, Bowser Jr. – and then there's even a couple more that are not in the trailer that people should be excited to see."

Many assumed he was talking about Wario and Waluigi (who could still be in the movie), but he may just as well have been referencing characters from across the broader Nintendo canon, like Fox.