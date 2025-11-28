Nintendo Reportedly Chooses Its Next Big Movie Franchise After Mario & Zelda

Nintendo may have already identified the next franchise, after Mario and Zelda, that it wants to bring to the big screen. After decades of hesitancy about licensing out its IP to third parties, Nintendo has opened the floodgates, forging strategic partnerships with Hollywood studios for movies based on its most beloved video game franchises. This has resulted in a feature-length Mario movie (which is set to get a sequel in 2026) as well as an upcoming Legend of Zelda film from Maze Runner director Wes Ball.

According to a new report, Nintendo is ready to dive into yet another one of its biggest gaming franchises for a Hollywood adaptation. Insider MyTimeToShineHello shared in a post on X that he's heard Universal is "trying to secure the rights" to a Metroid movie, that would slot into the studio's ongoing plans for a "Mario Cinematic Universe:"

"SCOOP: Universal is trying to secure the rights for a Metroid movie to add it to their planned “Mario Cinematic Universe."

This is just the latest mention of a potential Metroid film project. Previously, known scooper Daniel Richtman shared a similar piece of news, suggesting that Nintendo was overseeing the development of a Metroid movie.

It is not at all surprising to hear that more of Nintendo's vast library of titles are being considered for film adaptations. Previously, Mario creator and Nintendo mainstay Shigeru Miyamoto stated that there was "no doubt" the console maker was exploring more film projects beyond the Mushroom Kingdom.

Other recent reports have revealed that a potential Donkey Kong film is also reportedly in the works between Nintendo and Universal, spinning off from the Super Mario Bros. Movie franchise.

The Metroid series dates back to 1986, telling the story of an armored bounty hunter named Samus Aran and her various exploits as she takes on space pirates across the galaxy. It is unclear whether this unannounced Metroid movie would be live-action (like the Zelda movie) or animated (like the Mario movie).

The Metroid Movie Raises Some Massive Questions

Nintendo

Nintendo's theatrical strategy has not yet been fully revealed, but if this Metroid movie report comes to be true, it raises some interesting questions about what the video game maker has planned for its franchises on the big screen.

The most significant takeaway from this latest report is that Universal is pursuing a Metroid movie. Thus far, Nintendo has not been bound to any one studio in its game-to-film ventures, partnering with Universal for Mario (via Illumination Entertainment) and Sony Pictures for Zelda.

If Universal also wants to make a Metroid movie, it is unclear whether this would be another animated feature, like the studio's work with Nintendo so far, or a live-action film.

It seems whatever Nintendo has with Universal runs deep. The pair of entertainment giants appears to have several other titles planned beyond the mainline Mario movies and has also collaborated on Nintendo's first venture into the world of high-end theme park attractions.

If, as MyTimeToShineHello poses, Universal is aiming to explore an MCU-like Mario Cinematic Universe, and Metroid is part of that plan, does that mean Sony Pictures' The Legend of Zelda movie would not be involved in this?

Given that Metroid has no inherent connection to the Mario franchise, one can assume that Universal's shared on-screen canon would lead to an eventual Super Smash Bros. movie. But then, with Zelda over at Sony, would Nintendo leave out one of its biggest franchises from a Smash Bros. film?

It's a confusing place to be, and it will be fascinating to see what this potential Nintendo shared on-screen world could look like.