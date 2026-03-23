Nintendo Announces the 6 Main Mario Galaxy Movie Locations in Upcoming Film

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is fast approaching, bringing multiple new worlds for fans to experience on the big screen. After keeping things relatively contained in the Super Mario Bros. Movie in 2023, Nintendo and Illumination's sequel is amping everything up, introducing favorite new characters (including Yoshi and Rosalina), and taking fans off-world to a variety of locations from the Mario games.

As marketing for the movie reaches its peak, Nintendo and Illumination confirmed on Instagram that the characters will visit six major worlds in the film, sharing a collection of location posters. The Super Mario Galaxy is truly living up to its name by drawing upon a combo of Nintendo games, including Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Bros. 2, crafting a sequel that will bring not just an array of new power-ups, but also pave the way for a much larger Nintendo cinematic universe.

The film features returning stars Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Jack Black, as well as newcomers Brie Larson, Donald Glover, and Benny Safdie. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be released in theaters on April 1.

Super Mario Galaxy Movie's Major New Locations Revealed

Mushroom Kingdom

Nintendo

Audiences are already very familiar with the Mushroom Kingdom after the Super Mario Bros. Movie. The brightly-colored land is home to the toads and to Princess Peach.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will return to the Mushroom Kingdom for at least some of its runtime, likely to begin its story before Bowser Jr. makes a play to free his father, Bowser, sending the group on a galaxy-spanning adventure.

Gateway Galaxy

Nintendo

In the Mario games, the Gateway Galaxy is the first area that players explore in Super Mario Galaxy. The Gateway Galaxy is known for its rolling green fields and central castle, with a similar vibrant feel to the Mushroom Kingdom.

In the Super Mario Galaxy film, it seems the Gateway Galaxy may be more of a vibrant spaceport, serving as a freeway to all the other universes. The non-Mario character R.O.B appears in the Gateway Galaxy, and the casino world that sees Peach face off against Birdo and other classic Nintendo characters seems to be located here as well.

Toastarena Town

Nintendo

The arid, sandy world of Toastarena Town will be included in Super Mario Galaxy Movie as a major location.

Marketing has revealed that Mario and Luigi will ride bikes over sand dunes while wearing ponchos at this location, which is drawn from Super Mario Odyssey. The world is home to the Toastarenans, who plead for Mario's help to return heat to the desert by fighting the Broodans atop the land's inverted pyramid

Fossil Falls

Nintendo

Another exciting location teased in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailers is Fossil Falls, which is home to the daunting T-Rex in the movie. This is another location from Super Mario Odyssey, and clips have revealed that Yoshi, Toad, and Baby Mario and Luigi will visit the prehistoric land in the movie.

Honeyhive Galaxy

Nintendo

The flowery Honeyhive Galaxy is another land audiences will get to see go from game to screen in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and the bright, floral land already looks stunning in the movie's teasers.

The world originated in Super Mario Galaxy and is home to the Queen Bee and her hive, also providing Mario with the Bee power-up. Issa Rae was recently cast as the voice of the Honey Queen in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. In the game, Mario is tasked with helping the Queen to clear out Bowser's loyalists, so perhaps the Honey Queen will be a similar ally in the film.

Comet Observatory

Nintendo

The final world outlined in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's location posters is the Comet Observatory. This is the home of Princess Rosalina and the Lumas, and exists as a hub area in the game.

Princess Rosalina will be introduced in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and the Comet Observatory and trailers for the movie have already shown her cosmic home under attack from the villainous Megaleg, which seemingly leads to her abduction in the film.