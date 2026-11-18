Before Aaron Pierre's John Stewart and Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan set foot in Nebraska in Chris Mundy's True Detective-inspired Lanterns, the HBO Max live-action series originally had a drastically different tone when it was announced in 2020. Instead of a grounded crime drama set in a rural southern town in the middle of nowhere, audiences were almost treated to a more comic-accurate space opera.

Initially ten episodes long and called Emerald Knights, it would have had Seth Grahame-Smith as showrunner alongside Arrowverse co-creator Marc Guggenheim as a writer. According to Guhhenheim's recent Substack, similar to Lanterns, it would have spanned two time periods, with the Manhunters as one of the villains.

While a trickle of concept art from the original pitch made its way online, the floodgates have opened, with a slew of new artwork emerging. It gives fans a closer look at the various planets the series would have explored, the aliens it would have shown, and the color spectrum of other Lanterns.

The Two Leads of Emerald Knights

Concept art studio One Pixel Brush recently released several pieces of concept art on their ArtStation page for the original Emerald Knights pitch, including a set piece with two of its leads facing off against a Manhunter.

Kevin Miranda

Under creative director Shaddy Safadi at the studio, artist Kevin Miranda illustrated a keyframe of a scene on a quiet road that turns into chaos as the Lantern duo are confronted by an ominous, floating Manhunter.

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Hiding behind a recently bisected car is a strangely brunette Guy Gardner with a competent haircut. It's unknown whether this was only ever a temporary design, but it was meant to match his intended actor at the time, Finn Wittrock.

Gina DeDomenico

According to Guhhenheim, Guy Gardner's costume, based on concept art by Gina DeDomenico and designed by costumier Laura Jean Shannon, was planned to be altered later to more closely match his comic book appearance in Justice League International. It's unknown whether he meant that only his costume would have changed or his entire look, including Wittrock's distinctly un-Gardener-like hair.

Rado Markovic

One Pixel Brush's former art director, Rado Markovic, also created a turnable 3D model of Shannon's costume design, which was again explicitly for Guy Gardner but still retained Finn Wittrock's likeness, including his natural hair.

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If anything, he looked more like a young Hal Jordan, but comparing their costumes, Gardner's costume in Emerald Knights would have at least been far less bulky than the one Jordan briefly wears in Lanterns. It also would have been more prominently green, unlike the HBO series, where it almost looked brown at one point.

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However, even more surprising is that Emerald Knights would have introduced a brand-new black woman as a Green Lantern. While fans initially mistook her for Sojourner "Jo" Mullein, Guhhenheim clarified that this would have been an original character made for the series.

Gina DeDomenico

Bree Jarta would have been born to an alien mother and a human father and was described as a hardworking, up-and-coming member of the Lantern Corps training to earn her Power Ring—a newbie who would have butted heads with her new partner, Guy Gardner.

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But the most interesting aspect of Kevin Miranda's keyframe concept art is the inclusion of an actual Manhunter. Unlike Lanterns, they wouldn't have been disguised as humans in Emerald Knights, but portrayed as the unstoppable death machines they were warned to be.

Green Lanterns Weren't Stuck in Nebraska

On top of the promise of more Green Lantern action, Emerald Knights would have also had more off-world adventures. Guhhenheim even claimed that the pilot would open with an epic sequence in which Sinestro fought alongside several other Lanterns on an alien planet.

Piotr Krynski

Illustrated by concept artist Piotr Krynski, the scene depicted Sinestro and other Lanterns surrounded by spider-like aliens as they relentlessly attacked them in a swarm, and fighting them off with various constructs like spears, swords, and shields.

Eduardo Brito

The sequence also included the Corps members hiding in trenches from the same aliens, as depicted in several of Eduardo Brito's keyframes, which appear to be part of the same opening set piece. Taking a guess, these Green Lanterns could have been helping fend off an invasion or stop a devastating war, hence the buildings in the background being bombarded and other soldiers fighting the giant aliens.

Leo Avero

Sinestro's homeworld of Korugar was another location that Emerald Knights planned to explore, which the former Green Lantern once ruled with an iron fist. The keyframe by Leo Avero depicted a more relaxed scene on the planet, deliberately contrasting with its dark and troubled history.

Rado Markovic

Another planet would have been dedicated to trials for new Green Lanterns, with one of them being a field of monoliths. While it's uncertain if this is Oa, the home of the Green Lanterns, there's no doubt this is where audiences would have seen Bree training as a new recruit.

Justice Joseph

On top of the Manhunters and Dominators, another enemy of the Green Lanterns meant to make their live-action debut in Emerald Knights was the Red Lanterns. A group that many fans mistakenly believed would appear in Lanterns.

While all this artwork ticks nearly all the boxes for fans of the original expansive space-faring comics, it's no surprise why it was passed, since it would have been absurdly expensive. Lanterns already cost an estimated 160M when it was in a grounded setting with barely any constructs, aliens, or costumes in sight.

Hopefully, those fans will eventually get their wish for a more comic-accurate Green Lantern adaptation, but with James Gunn and Peter Safran removed as CEOs of DC Studios, the future of the Lanterns and Green Lantern as a whole is uncertain.