Lanterns Season 2 Gets Discouraging Official Update After James Gunn’s DC Studios Exit

The future of Lanterns Season 2 has become more uncertain after a major shakeup at DC Studios. The hit HBO superhero drama introduced two of the DC Universe's most recognizable Green Lanterns during its first season, leaving audiences wondering whether its story would continue.

Despite a successful debut season that averaged over 19 million viewers, and the studio opening a Lanterns Season 2 writers' room in August, the series has yet to receive an official renewal. Now, the departure of DC Studios' longtime leadership following Paramount's landmark acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery has raised new questions about which projects will survive the franchise's latest transition, and one of Lanterns' principal creatives recently addressed those concerns.

Speaking with The Playlist at a Lanterns For Your Consideration event on November 9, co-creator and co-showrunner Chris Mundy reacted to the uncertainty surrounding the show. When asked whether the changes at DC Studios could actually help Lanterns Season 2 move forward sooner, Mundy didn't offer a particularly reassuring answer:

"We thought everything had settled [after the merger]. I can imagine a world where everyone retreats to their corners, but then, you know, it's a coin flip, 50/50."

Mundy's response suggests he doesn't know whether ousting James Gunn and Peter Safran will help or hinder progress on a second season. Importantly, he was answering a question about accelerating development, not necessarily the show's chances of renewal.

How Will James Gunn's DC Studios Exit Affect Lanterns?

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Mundy's comments came the same day Skydance, the newly merged company, announced that Gunn and Safran would leave their roles as co-heads of DC Studios. Former Marvel Studios executive Jeremy Latcham will replace them as president and chief creative officer on December 1, overseeing DC's films, television shows, and animation. Gunn and Safran will continue working on creative projects for the studio, including the Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, but will no longer lead the entire franchise.

The initial change in leadership appeared to leave Gunn and Safran's positions secure. But their departure raises questions about the ambitious interconnected DCU plans they spent four years building.

The timing is particularly concerning for Lanterns, which premiered on August 16 and concluded its first season on October 4. The drama stars Aaron Pierre as John Stewart and Kyle Chandler as veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan, two intergalactic peacekeepers investigating a murder in America's heartland.

Safran previously indicated to IGN that a renewal depended on whether the team could develop a follow-up story worthy of the first season. A decision had been expected by the end of 2026, but it remains unclear whether the leadership change will affect that timeline.

Will Lanterns Season 2 Still Happen?

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One encouraging sign for the series' future is that Pierre's John Stewart already has a confirmed future in the DCU. The Green Lantern will appear in Man of Tomorrow, scheduled for a Jul. 9, 2027 theatrical release. Even if Lanterns doesn't return, Stewart's journey is set to continue on the big screen.

Still, a major question is whether Latcham will preserve Gunn and Safran's interconnected approach or reshape the franchise around different priorities. However, with Puck's Matthew Belloni reporting that "plans are already afoot to dismantle much of what Gunn and Safran had plotted out" outside of Man of Tomorrow, The Batman: Part II, and an unnamed HBO series currently in development, Lanterns' future seems more uncertain than ever.

Still, the show's strong ratings and positive critical response make a renewal worth considering. But Mundy's reaction, along with recent reporting on the shifting landscape at DC Studios, suggests Lanterns' future may be up in the air. Until HBO and DC Studios make an official announcement, Season 2 remains possible but far from guaranteed.