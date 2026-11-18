Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm will officially wear another suit in Avengers: Doomsday alongside the blue-and-white uniform she shares with her Fantastic Four teammates. The new threads were teased in exciting fresh footage from the movie, and Sue looks fantastic in them. Doomsday's marketing is ramping up as the film pushes closer to its December 18 release date, and there are more teases to come.

Marvel Studios released a new Avengers: Doomsday promo that fans initially mistook for the film's much-anticipated final trailer, rumored to arrive Wednesday, November 18. The clip instead centers on Robert Downey Jr., who details his decision to return as Doom and his experience on the Doomsday set. As Downey speaks, the footage cycles through several moments from the already released trailers, along with a few behind-the-scenes shots of the actor with his colleagues.

Marvel Studios

The most exciting shot features Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, David Harbour's Red Guardian, Shuri, U.S. Agent, Ghost, and, notably, Sue Storm in a brand-new suit. The heroes stand together in a dense forest, concern written across their faces, their eyes fixed on something or someone the clip never reveals.

Marvel Studios

Sue's outfit here is completely black, with a smooth, faux-leather-like design and a subtle satin sheen. Steve Rogers stands directly in front of her, obscuring a full look at the suit, but shades of a Fantastic Four emblem are visible at the edge of the chest. She also wears black latex gloves that complement the outfit, which features a fitted high mock neck much like the blue Fantastic Four uniform.

Invisible Woman's new look harkens back to the Future Foundation suits from the comics. In FF, the 2011 series from Jonathan Hickman and Steve Epting, the Fantastic Four's expanded family took up black-and-white uniforms. Spider-Man wore one after joining the team, and the suits could even change into an all-black stealth mode.

Marvel Comics

The MCU has already introduced the Future Foundation, though with a twist. In The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Sue created the organization as a diplomatic project uniting leaders from across the globe, and Latveria's seat at the Future Foundation's gathering was notably vacant.

Marvel Comics

Another notable instance of Invisible Woman wearing black in the comics came with the Malice persona, a malevolent alter ego awakened when the villain Psycho-Man manipulated her emotions. Malice's costume, however, featured spikes and claws, accessories this Doomsday suit lacks.

Marvel Comics

Interestingly, Kirby herself is eager to explore that side of the character. "I'm dying to do Malice," she told Variety, and on the Happy Sad Confused podcast she added, "Oh, it's Malice, definitely Malice. I just love that that's a part of her. It just makes me so happy." Introducing Malice in only Invisible Woman's second MCU appearance still seems premature, though.

There's also the possibility that it's a suit she receives after allying with Namor, since the Sub-Mariner also sports a comic-accurate black suit with blue accents. Wakanda is the team's first stop when the Fantastic Four arrive on Earth-616, and with the Talokans seemingly joining forces with the Wakandans against Doom, an encounter with Namor is possible.

Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm Means Serious Business in Avengers: Doomsday

For now, the origin of Invisible Woman's new suit remains a matter of speculation, but whatever prompts the change is likely to be a major plot point. With Doctor Doom as the film's primary antagonist, Sue and the rest of the Fantastic Four are immediately integral to the story.

They share significant history with Doom both in the comics and in this universe, and it was Sue herself who narrated his tragic backstory in the Doom-focused special look released in August.

The Latverian villain has something sinister planned for heroes across the multiverse, the Fantastic Four included. The First Steps post-credits scene already showed Doom approaching Sue's son, Franklin Richards, who is confirmed to hold the Power Cosmic.

Doom appears to be collecting powerful beings across the multiverse. He has already come to collect the Hulk and has awakened the Scarlet Witch, so it is entirely possible he snatches Franklin too.

If that happens, Invisible Woman will be at her most dangerous, and audiences have already seen what she is capable of when Franklin's life is at stake, having sacrificed herself to defeat Galactus in First Steps.

This new suit could even be tied to her unlocking a new power set, possibly a consequence of Doom whisking her son away. Marvel has yet to confirm the origin of Sue's new suit, so for now this remains only a theory about its possible context, one worth taking with a grain of salt.