Ryan Gosling's Star Wars: Starfighter Gets a Logo Unlike Any Star Wars Film Before It

Disney's new logo for Star Wars: Starfighter helps separate Ryan Gosling's movie from anything Lucasfilm has done before. Starfighter will be Lucasfilm's second theatrical movie since 2019's Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker, although 2026's The Mandalorian & Grogu became arguably the biggest flop in Star Wars history on the big screen. Now, with Gosling in tow, the galaxy far, far away hopes to deliver something fans can rally behind once again.

Lucasfilm unveiled a new logo for Star Wars: Starfighter at New York Comic-Con (via X user @FriendsOfForce). This logo was used to hype up the release of three post-release books — an Art Of book by Phil Szostak, a Visual Dictionary by Pablo Hidalgo, and an expanded novelization by Delilah Dawson — which will be released after the movie hits theaters on May 28, 2027.

Lucasfilm

This logo uses the classic Rebellion logo from past Star Wars movies, although it is turned upside down to help create the look of a skull. Below the inverted Rebellion logo are two blasters, which form an "X" shape and help emulate something similar to the logo seen on real-world pirate flags (which use a skull and crossbones).

Lucasfilm

This is one of only a few logos Lucasfilm has used for Starfighter, including one reminiscent of the Skywalker Saga that had an angled version of "Star Wars" (similar to the crawl at the beginning of the movies) with "Starfighter" on top of it.

Lucasfilm

While that logo (shown for the first time at the 2026 D23 Expo) partially covered the main "Star Wars" part of the title, another logo used black text for the main franchise and a slightly slanted "Starfighter" title in gold/yellow lettering.

Lucasfilm

Another logo was seen on a triangular patch with a red border, fitting the movie's title inside in orange and yellow text and using stars around the lettering.

Lucasfilm

Star Aaron Pierre (also known for DC's Lanterns) showed off a logo for the movie on a baseball cap, which is at least similar to the red-bordered triangle one; this time, it is shown in black-and-white, and the picture was fairly blurry.

Lucasfilm

The marketing tour for Starfighter has largely focused on behind-the-scenes images, including one of Ryan Gosling and newcomer Flynn Gray near a massive body of water.

Lucasfilm

The two also took center stage in another behind-the-scenes photo, taken in black and white and showing them in front of a new land-speeder expected to be featured in the movie.

Lucasfilm

Gosling also shared a candid shot on a boat alongside director Shawn Levy, with whom he will join forces for a second time on Marvel Studios' upcoming Ghost Rider movie in 2028.

Lucasfilm

Another behind-the-scenes photo highlights Levy on the movie's set, as he leans and looks on at the action taking place in front of him.

How Starfighter Could Be Star Wars' Most Gritty Movie Ever

Lucasfilm

Looking at this new logo and other imagery from Star Wars: Starfighter, fans could be in for one of the most gritty and intense movies the franchise has ever delivered. Even with space pirates having come into play in shows like The Mandalorian and Skeleton Crew, the pirate-esque logo seems to tease a new kind of intensity for Lucasfilm's next big-screen movie.

The skull imagery is certainly not something that would typically be associated with a movie meant largely for young audiences, even considering how violent past Star Wars movies have gotten. While Starfighter is unlikely to be R-rated, its non-Jedi cast is likely to bring a much different feel to the story, delivering a more down-to-Earth plot with characters that are not blessed with powers tied to the Force.

Ryan Gosling is also known for playing grittier characters throughout his career; he will continue that trend for Marvel Studios with his role as Ghost Rider in 2028. While plot details are still under wraps, Gosling's Kade Auberon is described as a Han Solo-esque scoundrel who keeps others at a distance, exhibits a cynical nature, and boasts a mysterious past. This in itself could lend well to how much darker and grittier Starfighter will be, although the first footage released later this year or in early 2027 should only set that up further.