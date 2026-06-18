Ryan Gosling’s Star Wars: Starfighter Movie Reaches Exciting Milestone 1 Year Before Release

Star Wars: Starfighter, starring Ryan Gosling, hit a new milestone as it approaches its May 28, 2027, release. Following The Mandalorian and Grogu's debut in May, the galaxy far, far away will return to theaters next year with the Starfighter movie, directed by Deadpool & Wolverine's Shawn Levy. Now, the latest production update should have fans excited for what's next.

Star Wars: Starfighter star Matt Smith confirmed that filming is finished for the new Star Wars movie. Speaking with the TODAY show, Smith did not say anything about his character, but he said that the movie is "in the can." He even noted that he may be able to watch "a rough cut" of it soon:

Q: "You're also, of course, in this new Star Wars film, 'Star Wars: Starfighter,' opposite Ryan Gosling." Smith: "The great Ryan Gosling." Q: "You're playing a villain." Smith: "I am… Well, maybe. Maybe. Am I?" Q: "Are you?" Smith: "I don’t know. You tell me. Maybe." Q: "What can you tell us about your character, without having…" Smith: "I can't tell you much about the character, but I can tell you I think the film is going to be absolutely blinding, I think it’s gonna be brilliant, truly. I was so, so excited and thrilled to be on it. Mia Goth, fantastic. Ryan's jusy a great leader and Shawn [Levy] is a real top, top director. It was brilliant." Q: "So, it’s finished?" Smith: "It's finished. It's done. Yeah, it's in the can. I might even go and watch it today. Can you believe that? … There's a rough cut… I might go and check that out next."

Smith was announced for Starfighter's cast in August 2025, alongside other major names like Aaron Pierre (Lanterns) and Amy Adams (Enchanted). While he was not able to offer any details on who he is playing, he seemed to have nothing but praise for his co-stars and director Shawn Levy, who will help explore a corner of the Star Wars universe never seen before.

Sony Pictures

As the end of filming for Starfighter means the movie will enter a new stage of production, this is an exciting development for Star Wars' next movie. The team will have almost a full year to complete post-production and SFX work on the film, which should be plenty of time to ensure the studio delivers the best possible product.



Now, the biggest question moving forward is what exactly will happen in this movie and who its A-list cast of stars are playing in the Star Wars universe. Lucasfilm and Disney recently shared a new logo for the movie in May, but the studios still have not offered any specific details on what the plot will consist of.

Fans hope to at least see a trailer for the movie before the end of the year, which could potentially arrive in theaters alongside Avengers: Doomsday in December. However, in the time before that, it remains to be seen when Starfighter will finally come out of the shadows with new information.