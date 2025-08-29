One major House of the Dragon actor will be joining the Star Wars universe in an upcoming film in which they will have an extremely prominent role. Notably, this marks the 27th actor who has appeared in both the galaxy far, far away and in the Game of Thrones universe (Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon).

It was recently reported that Matt Smith has been cast in Shawn Levy's upcoming Star Wars film titled Star Wars: Starfighter. Not a whole lot is known about the film, but it will also star Ryan Gosling and Mia Goth, so Smith joining the fold makes the cast even more star-studded than it was before.

As mentioned, Smith has also appeared in the Game of Thrones universe. Specifically, he played Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon Seasons 1 and 2, and will return for Season 3 of that series, which may be delayed. The name of Smith's character has not been revealed, but he is expected to be a villain, alongside Goth.

It is worth noting that Smith was already cast in a Star Wars project in the past. To elaborate, he was announced as a cast member of The Rise of Skywalker while it was in development. His role was never confirmed, but reports indicated he would be playing a younger version of Ian McDiarmid's Sheev Palpatine. However, his role was cut before filming ever began, so he technically wasn't credited in the film.

As mentioned, Smith's involvement in Star Wars: Starfighter makes him the 27th person to have a role in both the Star Wars and Game of Thrones universes. Some of the most notable names who have crossed over between the two IPs include Pedro Pascal, Emilia Clarke, and Gwendoline Christie, but plenty of other names have had notable roles in both franchises as well.

Every Actor Who Has Appeared in Game of Thrones and Star Wars

Emilia Clarke - Qi'ra and Daenerys Targaryen

Emilia Clarke was one of the biggest stars to appear in Game of Thrones. She was introduced in the very first episode of the series as Daenerys Targaryen and became one of the show's main characters. Her character arc centered around her being the Mother of Dragons. She was a fan-favorite, but many disagreed with how the show handled her story in the final season.

On the Star Wars side of things, Clarke appeared in Solo: A Star Wars Story as Qi'ra, the female lead. Qi'ra was Han's love interest throughout the movie, but lived a double life and was revealed to be tied to Maul at the end of the movie. Clarke only appeared in that one project, but her character has lived on through comics, novels, and video games. It is possible she could return in the Maul animated series set to be released in 2026, but nothing has been confirmed.

Pedro Pascal - The Mandalorian and Oberyn Martell

Years before Pedro Pascal put on the Din Djarin armor for The Mandalorian, he captivated audiences in Game of Thrones Season 4 as Oberyn Martell. Oberyn quickly became a fan-favorite after standing up for Tyrion Lannister during the show's most acclaimed season, but he was killed off just as fast as he was introduced after underestimating the Mountain.

Pascal played a major role in Game of Thrones, but his portrayal of Din Djarin in The Mandalorian truly helped him become a household name and kickstart Star Wars' presence on Disney+. Pascal will return in The Mandalorian & Grogu in 2026.

Matt Smith - Unnamed Star Wars Villain and Daemon Targaryen

As mentioned, Matt Smith will be the next actor to appear in both a Star Wars project and in the Game of Thrones universe. His Star Wars character has not been confirmed yet, but he will be a villain in the Shawn Levy-directed upcoming film.

Smith portrays Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon. The character has acted as a bit of an anti-hero across the two seasons of the show, toeing the line between right and wrong on multiple occasions. Still, fans are always glued to the screen when he is present, and his character even received a glimpse of Westeros' future in House of the Dragon Season 2.

Gwendoline Christie - Captain Phasma and Brienne of Tarth

Shortly after she gained notoriety for her portrayal of Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones, Gwendoline Christie was announced as the actress of Captain Phasma in The Force Awakens. Phasma didn't have a ton of screentime in either The Force Awakens or The Last Jedi, but her presence was still felt during the scenes she was featured in.

Christie was showcased much more prominently in Game of Thrones, as she was one of the lucky characters to make it to the end of the series alive. Throughout Game of Thrones, Brienne always wanted to be a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and serve as a member of the Kingsguard. Both wishes were granted in the show's final season, wrapping up Brienne's character arc the way many fans wanted.

Indira Varma - Tala and Ellaria Sand

Indira Varma portrayed Ellaria Sand in multiple seasons of Game of Thrones. Unlike many other characters, her fate was never actually confirmed. However, most agree that she perished since she was in the Red Keep, which Daenerys destroyed during the Sack of King's Landing.

Varma also appeared in 2022's Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ as a character named Tala. Tala was a member of the Galactic Empire, but secretly changed sides in the middle of the war to aid the Rebellion. Specifically, she helped Force-sensitive people escape the Empire's grasp by utilizing the Path, an underground network that was established in Obi-Wan Kenobi and also featured in 2025's Tales of the Underworld.

Ian McElhinney - General Dodonna and Barristan Selmy

Ian McElhinney had a much larger role in Game of Thrones than in Star Wars, but the actor was still credited for parts in both franchises. In Game of Thrones, McElhinney portrayed fan-favorite character Barristan Selmy, one of the best swordsmen in Westeros' history. Barristan received one of the most emotional deaths in all of Game of Thrones, as he died trying to protect Daenerys Targaryen.

The actor appeared in Rogue One as General Dodonna, a character who first appeared in 1977's A New Hope, although he was not portrayed by McElhinney then. McElhinney can be seen as Dodonna on Yavin IV while the Rebellion is planning their mission to steal the Death Star plans from Scarif.

Julian Glover - General Veers and Maester Pycelle

Julian Glover brought the character of Maester Pycelle to life for many seasons of Game of Thrones. Maester Pycelle was never a fan-favorite due to his loyalty to the Lannisters and the way he treated characters like Tyrion, but he did have a major impact on the show's overall plot.

However, more than a decade before the Song of Ice and Fire books were ever released, Glover was cast as General Veers in The Empire Strikes Back. The character didn't have a ton of screen time, but many will remember his face in one of the AT-AT walkers on Hoth. It is also worth mentioning that The Empire Strikes Back wouldn't be the last time Glover would work with George Lucas, as the actor portrayed the main antagonist of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Walter Donovan.

Mark Stanley - Knight of Ren and Grenn

Mark Stanley's role in Game of Thrones was definitely more prominent than his role in Star Wars. In fact, his face was never actually showcased in Star Wars, as he played one of the Knights of Ren in the sequel trilogy.

However, in Thrones, Stanley played Grenn, who was one of the brothers of the Night's Watch. He could often be seen alongside Jon Snow at Castle Black, and was a part of many major scenes from the Jon Snow plotline.

Anton Lesser - Major Partagaz and Qyburn

Anton Lesser is another actor who has had major roles in both Game of Thrones and Star Wars. In the latter, Lesser brought the despicable Major Partagaz to life as he appeared in both seasons of Andor.

On the Game of Thrones side, Lesser played another despicable character, with this one named Qyburn. It was revealed through dialogue in the fantasy show that Qyburn did not receive the status of maester at the Citadel due to his unorthodox methods. However, he still became the Grand Maester at King's Landing for Cersei because he remained so loyal to her and brought the Mountain back to life.

Natalia Tena - Xi'an and Osha

Natalia Tena is probably best known for her work in the Harry Potter franchise, but she has also been a part of Star Wars and Game of Thrones. In Star Wars, Tena portrayed Xi'an, who was a Twi'lek that appeared in Season 1, Episode 6 of The Mandalorian. In that episode, Xi'an's brother was a prisoner on a ship, and Din Djarin helped break him free.

In Game of Thrones, Tena played Osha, a Wildling-turned-good guy who helped Bran and Rickon after Theon sacked Winterfell. Osha tried her best to keep Bran and Rickon safe, but was ultimately killed by Ramsey.

Josef Altin - Vanik and Pyp

Mark Stanley was not the only actor to play a member of the Night's Watch and also be cast in Star Wars. Josef Altin, who portrayed Pyp (Grenn, Jon Snow, and Samwell Tarly's friend), also accomplished that feat. Pyp played a major role in the Night's Watch storyline and in Jon Snow's character arc throughout Game of Thrones.

In Star Wars, Altin played a character named Vanik. Vanik was a pilot in the Resistance who appeared in The Rise of Skywalker. During the Battle of Exegol, Vanik's ship was shot down, resulting in his death.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster - First Order Officer and Jojen Reed

Thomas Brodie-Sangster has appeared in a lot of big franchises, with Star Wars and Game of Thrones being two of them. Brodie-Sangster's Game of Thrones role was much more prominent than his Star Wars role. In the high fantasy series, he portrayed Jojen Reed. Throughout his time on the show, he could often be seen with Bran Stark.

In Star Wars, the tenured actor played a First Order officer. Specifically appearing in The Force Awakens, Brodie-Sangster didn't have a ton of screen time in the galaxy far, far away, but he still left his mark.

Hannah John-Kamen - First Order Officer and Orlena

Hannah John-Kamen has spent a lot of time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe recently and is set to reprise her role in that franchise in Avengers: Doomsday. However, she also played in Star Wars and Game of Thrones. In the latter, she appeared in two Season 6 episodes as a Lhazareen member of the Dothraki named Orlena. Specifically, she appeared in the episodes titled "Oathbreaker" and "Book of the Stranger."

Like Thomas Brodie-Sangster, John-Kamen also appeared in The Force Awakens as a First Order officer. Her role wasn't extensive, and she also didn't have much screen time, but she still appeared in the franchise.

Nonso Anozie - Gorian Shard and Xaro Xhoan Daxos

Nonso Anozie had a major role in Game of Thrones Season 2 as Xaro Xhoan Daxos, a merchant in the city of Qarth. In Season 2, he gained Daenerys' trust, but was proven to be a liar about his wealth. Daenerys locked him in his own vault at the end of the season, never to be seen again.

Gorian Shard was a pirate king in the Star Wars universe. Specifically, he appeared in The Mandalorian, but his time on the show didn't last long as he was killed while trying to attack the people of Nevarro. Anozie voiced Gorian Shard in the Disney+ show, which has seemingly been canceled by Disney.

Rupert Vansittart - Chief Hyne and Yohn Royce

Rupert Vansittart played a character named Yohn Royce in Game of Thrones. Royce was a bannerman of House Arryn, and also of House Stark. He was one of the lucky characters to make it to the end of the show, where he aided in electing Bran Stark as the new King of Westeros.

Vansittart took his talents to the Star Wars universe in Season 1 of Andor to portray Chief Hyne. Hyne was a Chief Inspector for the Empire in Andor, and was the one who Syril Karn reported to at the beginning of the show.

Faye Marsay - Vel Sartha and the Waif

Many Star Wars fans likely don't know that Faye Marsay (who portrayed Vel Sartha in Andor) was also in Game of Thrones. In particular, Marsay appeared in Seasons 5 and 6 of the fantasy series as the Waif, who was an acolyte of the Faceless men. She was a part of the Arya and the Faceless Men plotline that took place in Braavos.

As mentioned, Marsay also played Vel in Andor. Vel was part of the Rebellion and associated with Luthen Rael. She was also a cousin of Mon Mothma. At one point in Andor, she was tasked with tracking down and killing Cassian Andor. However, she was unsuccessful.

Kate Dickey - First Order Monitor and Lysa Arryn

Kate Dickey played a prominent role in the first four seasons of Game of Thrones. Her character, Lysa Arryn, was the wife of Jon Arryn, whose death set the events of Game of Thrones in motion. She was also Catelyn Stark's sister and in love with Peter Baelish, who betrayed her and killed her in Season 4.

In Star Wars, Dickey portrayed General Hux's First Order Monitor in The Last Jedi. She most notably appeared near the beginning of the film when Poe Dameron brought his ship face-to-face with the First Order's dreadnought.

Keisha Castle-Hughes - Queen of Naboo and Obara Sand

Keisha Castle-Hughes played prominent roles in both Star Wars and Game of Thrones. In the latter, she debuted in Season 5 as Obara Sand, one of Prince Oberyn's (Pedro Pascal) children. Ultimately, Obara was killed by Euron Greyjoy.

Castle-Hughes' time in Star Wars came in Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. In that film, she played the Queen of Naboo, also known as Apailana. She served as the queen during the final days of the Clone Wars and in the early days of the Galactic Empire. Apailana can be seen at Padme Amidala's funeral near the end of the film.

Jessica Henwick - Jessika Pava and Nymeria Sand

Jessica Henwick's Nymeria Sand was the half-sister of Obara Sand in Game of Thrones. She was also a bastard daughter of Oberyn Martell, and was a part of the coup of Dorne. Like her half-sister, Nymeria was killed by Euron Greyjoy.

The Force Awakens featured Henwick as a character named Jessika Pava. In canon, Jessika looked up to Luke Skywalker and was even inspired by him to become a pilot. Sometime during the New Republic era, Jessika became a member of the Resistance and played a role in the destruction of Starkiller Base.

Max von Sydow - Lor San Tekka and the Three-Eyed Raven

Max von Sydow is a legendary actor who made his name starring in Swedish films from acclaimed director Ingmar Bergman. However, later in his life, the late actor played the Three-Eyed Raven in Game of Thrones. The Three-Eyed Raven had incredible powers in the series and even had the ability to visit past events. After spending time with Bran Stark, he transferred all of his powers to him before his death in Season 6.

In Star Wars, Sydow appeared in the opening scene of The Force Awakens as Lor San Tekka. He was not Force-sensitive, but was a parishioner for the Church of the Force and began believing in the Jedi's ideals. In The Force Awakens, he aided Poe Dameron by giving him a data chip that contained a fragment of a map that revealed Luke Skywalker's whereabouts.

Gavin Spokes - Tenek and Lyonel Strong

Like Matt Smith, Gavin Spokes did not appear in Game of Thrones, but instead its spin-off, House of the Dragon. In Season 1, he portrayed Lord Lyonel Strong, the father of Harwin and Larys Strong (find out how Larys' actions in Season 2 may set up Season 3). Lyonel served as the Hand of the King for a period of time and, before his death, was the lord of Harrenhal.

Spokes had a rather minor role in the galaxy far, far away. Specifically, he appeared in Andor as Tenek, a cook at Hotel Rix on the planet Ferrix. Tenek showed up around the time of Maarva's funeral, and pointed Cassian in the right direction while he was looking for Bix.

Jefferson Hall - Hugh of the Vale, Jason Lannister, Tyland Lannister, and a First Order Officer

Jefferson Hall didn't only play in Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon. He actually appeared in both series, but as different characters. In Game of Thrones, Hall portrayed Hugh of the Vale. He only appeared briefly in Season 1 before he was killed by Gregor Clegane in a jousting match.

Hall has had a more prominent role in House of the Dragon, portraying Lannister twins named Jason and Tyland. Jason is the head of House Lannister and the lord of Casterly Rock, and Tyland is a knight who was on Aegon II Targaryen's council as Master of Coin.

In Star Wars, Hall had a minor role in The Force Awakens as a First Order Officer.

Ralph Ineson - Dagmer Cleftjaw and Ansiv Garmuth

Ralph Ineson recently graced the big screen as the MCU's version of Galactus, but before that, Ineson portrayed an Ironborn reaver from the Iron Islands named Dagmer. He was seen in Season 2 helping Theon Greyjoy take over Winterfell.

Ineson also appeared in The Last Jedi as a Senior First Order Officer named Ansiv Garmuth. In the final cut of The Last Jedi, Ineson didn't have a ton of screen time. However, director Rian Johnson confirmed that he was originally supposed to play a bigger role, but his scenes were cut.

Richard Grant - General Pryde and Izembaro

In Game of Thrones, Richard Grant portrayed a character known as Izembaro, who is the lead mummer of a theatre group. The theatre group was featured in Braavos during Season 6 as part of Arya's plotline.

On the Star Wars side, Grant portrayed General Pryde in The Rise of Skywalker. He originally served as a general for the First Order, but proved his loyalty to Emperor Palpatine and took part in the Battle of Exegol, leading the Final Order.

Richard Brake - Valin Hess and the Night King (Seasons 4 and 5)

In Star Wars, Richard Brake played a minor role in The Mandalorian Season 2. After Din Djarin had Cara Dune get Migs Mayfeld released as a prisoner so that he could help Din. The two traveled to the planet Morak, where they met Brake's Valin Hess at an Imperial rhydonian refinery. Hess talked about Operation: Cinder, which led to Mayfeld killing him out of rage.

In Game of Thrones, Brake portrayed the Night King in Seasons 4 and 5 before the role was recast. Most notably, Brake appeared as the show's big bad in the episode titled "Hardhome," which ended with the Night King resurrecting all of the killed Wildlings from that battle. That also served as a major moment in the show because the Night King and Jon Snow had a bit of a stare-off, teasing a showdown that never came to pass.

Dean-Charles Chapman - Torbin and Tommen Baratheon

Dean-Charles Chapman earned a lot of praise for his portrayal of Tommen Baratheon in Game of Thrones. Tommen was a central character in the series after the death of Joffrey Baratheon in Season 4, as he succeeded Joffrey and became King of Westeros. Tommen was featured on-screen a lot in Seasons 5 and 6, and was killed off in the Season 6 finale.

Chapman recently joined the Star Wars universe to portray a character named Torbin in The Acolyte. Torbin was a Jedi Master who participated in the events that went on at Brendok, and eventually took a vow of silence because of the guilt he felt regarding what happened on Brendok. Torbin took his own life early on in the series, but was featured in flashbacks in other episodes.

Emun Elliot - Taslin Brance and Marillion

Game of Thrones fans will remember Emun Elliot's time on the show during Season 1. His character, named Marillion, was the one who sang for Joffrey in Season 1. Because of what he was singing about, Joffrey ordered his tongue to be cut out.

In Star Wars, Elliot brought the character of Taslin Brance to life. Taslin Brance appeared in The Force Awakens as a major in the Resistance.