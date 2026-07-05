'Star Wars: Starfighter' Movie Confirmed to Include 5 Marvel & DC Actors

Star Wars: Starfighter is set to be a major theatrical play for Lucasfilm in 2027, bringing in some of the biggest names in Hollywood (many of whom already have experience in A-list franchises like Marvel and DC) to fill out its star-studded cast. Starfighter, the latest film from Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy, is set to be led by three-time Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling, but he is far from the only name attached to the planet-hopping romp.

Thus far, only a few actors have been publicly announced for the 2027 Star Wars project, which has only recently completed filming. However, those who have been announced include some Hollywood heavy-hitters.

Among these are five actors with triple-A franchise work already on their resume, whether it be under the same corporate umbrella at Marvel or across company lines at DC. With each of these actors already revealed for the new film, fans seem to be in good hands as Levy brings his vision of the galaxy far, far away to the screen for the very first time.

Star Wars: Starfighter is due out in theaters on May 28, 2027. Marking the second movie for Star Wars after the franchise's return to theaters in 2026, Starfighter will reportedly follow Gosling's mystery character as he is tasked with transporting a young boy with potential ties to the Force.

Every Marvel or DC Actor Announced for Star Wars: Starfighter

Matt Smith

Sony Pictures

Set as one half of Starfighter's villainous pair, Matt Smith returns to major franchise filmmaking in a new mystery Star Wars role. The former Doctor Who actor was once attached to play the big bad in Star Wars: Episode IX, but was ultimately cut from the film during pre-production.

Smith previously worked in the wonderful world of Marvel, bringing to life the villainous Lucien in the oft-chided Morbius. Hopefully, his work in Star Wars turns out better than his time in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, as Morbius remains the butt of the joke for many comic fans.

Mia Goth

A24

Starring alongside Matt Smith as one of Star Wars: Starfighter's central villains is rising star Mia Goth. Best known for her work in Ti West's mega-hit X trilogy, Starfighter will mark Goth's first franchise effort to make it to the big screen.

She, however, has already been cast in another monolithic movieverse, as Goth has long been attached to Mahershala Ali's Blade movie. She is reportedly still a part of the project (rumored to play the terrifying Lillith), despite a relative lack of Blade news over the last few months.

Aaron Pierre

Netflix

It is going to be a big next couple of years for Aaron Pierre. After the former Rebel Ridge breakout makes his super-powered debut in the DCU in 2026, he is already confirmed to grace the galaxy far, far away in Shawn Levy's 2027 Star Wars film.

Pierre will debut as John Stewart/Green Lantern in James Gunn's new interconnected DC canon in 2026's Lanterns. His role in Starfighter has not been disclosed, but some have speculated that he could potentially play someone either connected to the New Republic or maybe even Rey's new Jedi Order.

Daniel Ings

Marvel Studios

Another name walking down the hall at Disney, from Marvel to Star Wars, is British actor Daniel Ings. The 40-year-old has previously appeared in hits such as The Crown, Black Mirror, and Sex Education. However, where most fans will know him from is his work as Dar-Benn's right-hand man, Ty-Rone, in The Marvel.

He is also confirmed to have a role in Star Wars: Starfighter, although the specifics of which remain a mystery to fans.

Amy Adams

Warner Bros.

Amy Adams could be key to Starfighter's star-faring narrative. The six-time fan-favorite actress brings her talent to the Star Wars universe after playing the venerable Lois Lane in the now-defunct DCEU at Warner Bros., being replaced by Rachel Brosnahan with the release of Superman earlier this year.

Adams is another one of those mysterious Starfighter characters, but rumors have been swirling about her potential role. According to some, she could be playing a Jedi mother, tasking Ryan Gosling's character with transporting her Force-sensitive son across the galaxy.