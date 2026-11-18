Marvel Studios seemingly hit the lottery when Netflix decided to shut down its superhero division. All these characters, lent to the streaming giant, could come home and fully join a universe unafraid to embrace the source material's wacky side. But the powers that be initially refused to go all in, creating a major NetflixVerse problem for the MCU. Fortunately, Daredevil: Born Again just underwent a major casting change that'll make the issue a distant memory.

Netflix's Marvel shows stood out in a crowded entertainment room because they tackled stories most superhero movies and series wouldn't dare to touch. However, they always felt like they were missing something because they never truly crossed over with the MCU proper. Sure, Daredevil mentioned the Battle of New York, but Spider-Man: Homecoming never brought up the vigilante protecting Hell's Kitchen.

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The only way things would change was if all of the Defenders ended up under the Marvel Studios umbrella. Eventually, Mephisto's home froze over, and Kevin Feige had a group of new street-level heroes to use. He started slowly, bringing Matt Murdock in for cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. After he had his footing again, Daredevil returned in his own show, Born Again, which brought back many favorites from the NetflixVerse, including Kingpin and Karen Page.

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Born Again Season 2 upped the ante a bit by reintroducing Jessica Jones, one of Daredevil's Defenders teammates. She helped Matt bring down Mayor Wilson Fisk for good and made it home in time to look after her daughter, Danielle Cage. Her partner, Luke Cage, showed up briefly in the finale, but he didn't suit up. The lack of action for Harlem's hero sure made it seem like Marvel Studios was up to its old tricks.

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Footage from Born Again Season 3, shown at New York Comic-Con 2026, put those theories to rest. In it, all four main heroes who originated from the NetflixVerse - Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist - got back on the horse, ready to defend New York City once again from a myriad of threats. The Hand, which the Defenders defeated in their Netflix show, is back, giving them at least one familiar villain to tussle with.

It's just a shame that everyone has a curfew. Marvel Studios announced that Born Again Season 3 will be the final one of the Disney+ series, making the Defenders reunion feel like a retirement tour. But it's not all doom and gloom because the NetflixVerse can live on in a very welcoming franchise.

Daredevil: Born Again Isn't the Only Marvel Studios Project That Can Hold the Defenders

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Marvel Studios chose Daredevil's first real MCU appearance wisely. Rather than showing up in the background of an Avengers movie or waiting for the right Disney+ show, he appeared in Spider-Man's apartment, helping the young man with a legal case. The brief cameo added another rich layer to the MCU's NYC tapestry.

While the next logical step would've been to have the Wall-Crawler team up with Daredevil, Marvel Studios decided to spread the wealth. Jon Bernthal's Punisher, who debuted in Daredevil Season 2, secured a major role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Peter Parker came to him for assistance with his telepathy problem, and Frank Castle proved a huge help, even if he was a little trigger-happy.

A precedent has now been set that Spider-Man movies must feature a NetflixVerse crossover of some sort. In Spider-Man 5, the long-awaited Daredevil and Spider-Man team-up could finally happen. Maybe they even team up to take down Kingpin, since he's been known to pick fights with both of them in the comics.

But that might be thinking too small. With Iron Fist and Luke Cage back in the fold, the time is right for another Heroes for Hire collaboration. Iron Fist joined his Defenders teammate for a couple of adventures in Luke Cage. Their dynamic could go mainstream if they brush shoulders with Spider-Man and help him bring down a powerful foe in NYC. A positive showing even has the potential to open the door to a spinoff series or movie.

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All that leaves is Jessica Jones, who doesn't need much help to end up in a Spider-Man story. She operates as a private investigator around NYC. At some point, Peter might need a hand tracking down a missing friend or a foe he just can't catch on his own. Either way, Jessica would be the right person for the job because she has tracking skills and a mean right hook that will keep Spider-Man out of trouble.