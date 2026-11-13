DC Takes Action To Prevent The Batman 2 Spoilers From Spreading Online After Sebastian Stan Head Sculpt Photo Strongly Indicates He’ll Play Victor Zsasz

DC Studios takes action to prevent spoilers for The Batman: Part 2 from being exposed after an accidental leak surfaced on social media. While spoilers have been notorious for spreading, whether it's from the DCU or the MCU, the secrecy surrounding Matt Reeves' The Batman was top-notch, considering that the cast and crew took extraordinary measures to preserve the first movie's surprises. In March 2022, Reeves revealed to IGN that they shot fake scenes to prevent spoilers from leaking, while The Riddler actor Paul Dano confirmed in an October 2022 interview with GQ that the cast received physical scripts and production materials stored in lockable binders equipped with tracking devices. This strategy largely worked because major reveals remained intact until audiences saw the movie, including Barry Keoghan's Joker reveal. The same philosophy is now being applied to The Batman: Part 2.

DC Studios has taken the necessary steps to contain spoilers for The Batman 2. Earlier this month (November 2026), a head sculpt photo that strongly indicated Sebastian Stan would play Victor Zsasz surfaced online, prompting the makeup supplier The Makeup Armory to remove the image from its Instagram post.

This incident began with behind-the-scenes photos from the build of Heidi Klum's 2026 Halloween costume (which was a giant severed hand). The Makeup Armory shared workshop images from Mike Marino's Prosthetic Renaissance, the practical effects team behind Colin Farrell's iconic Penguin transformation in the first film.

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In the background, fans spotted labeled molds and casts clearly tied to Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel, showing a box marked "Zsasz," a face mold resembling Brian Tyree Henry with severe left-side scarring, and a label reading "OWL 3," which may or may not be a clue linked to the Court of Owls.

This latest leak aligns with the earliest rumor from June 2026 that Sebastian Stan would be playing Victor Zsasz in the Robert Pattinson-led Batman sequel. This leak was further fueled by Stan's short buzz cut during production, an appearance that matches Zsasz's classic comic-book design far more closely than his earlier rumored casting as Harvey Dent.

Every Other Notable The Batman Part 2 Spoiler Revealed So Far

Gotham’s Public Protest Against Bruce Wayne

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Set footage from The Batman: Part 2's filming in London showed Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne being escorted by the Gotham City Police Department (GCPD) through angry crowds outside a courthouse.

Protesters carry signs reading "Court of Fowls," "Court of Oligarchs," "Eat the Rich," and Batman imagery with messages like "I'm coming for you next." The scene heavily indicated that the public's anger is directed toward Bruce Wayne and the city's wealthy elites. It also underscored the irony of targeting Bruce while still viewing Batman as a symbol of resistance for the city.

It is unknown why Bruce is being targeted by the public, but the prevailing theory is that a sinister force, such as the Court of Owls, could be manipulating the narrative to portray Bruce as a villain.

The Court of Owls are involved

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The "Court of Fowls" signage in the protest scenes, combined with the workshop's "OWL 3" label and owl-mask molds, reinforced theories that the Court of Owls serve as a major antagonistic force in The Batman: Part 2.

The inclusion of The Court of Owls in Matt Reeves' DC sequel is significant, as it allows the upcoming follow-up to go where Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy could not. Nolan's movies stayed firmly with a grounded, realistic crime-thriller framework, while Reeves' more expansive yet still grounded "Epic Crime Saga" can now introduce a centuries-old aristocratic cabal that has secretly controlled Gotham from the shadows. This allows the sequel to dive deeper into a more systemic conspiracy in Gotham.

Batman Will Outrun the GCPD (Again)

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The Batman: Part 2's filming in Glasgow captured extensive chase and confrontation material involving the Batmobile being pursued and engaged by GCPD cruisers, motorcycles, and a SWAT vehicle. Officers, who may or may not be rogue, were shown firing on the vehicle and attempting to box it in.

Other set photos showed the best look yet at the redesigned Batsuit and Batman near a police motorcycle amid debris, suggesting the Dark Knight may abandon or lose his car and continue the escape by commandeering a GCPD bike.

The GCPD's distrust of Batman is a bit concerning, as it further strains his already-fragile relationship with the police in the sequel. This could lead to more direct confrontations and high-stakes energy, deepening Bruce's isolation in the follow-up.

The Batmobile Gets Destroyed

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Multiple set photos from Glasgow show a major Batmobile moment: revealing that Batman's iconic vehicle will be heavily wrecked at one point in the film. It featured crushed body panels, smashed windows, exposed wheels, and debris, indicating that whatever rammed into it was heavy-duty.

Based on previous reporting and set photos, it seems the GCPD is responsible for the Batmobile's destruction, suggesting a major setback for Bruce amid the rise of new villains in the city.

Scarlett Johansson’s Character Has a Son

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson already showcased her bold new haircut for The Batman: Part 2, showing off a shorter, brighter blonde bob that sparked fan speculation about which DC character she is playing (as of writing, her role is still being kept under wraps). Despite that, set photos showed a blonde woman (closely linked to Johansson) with a young boy, suggesting that her character has a son in the sequel.

It is also interesting that both the blonde woman and the young boy appear concerned near a scene involving an unconscious Bruce. It is unknown if Johansson's DC character has a personal connection to Bruce or Batman, or if she is just a target worth protecting. Either way, it is notable that Johansson's role appears to involve a child, adding unexpected familial stakes that inevitably raises the stakes for the sequel.